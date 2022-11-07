President Gustavo Petro has been him more than ever at this world climate summit. Rebel, to the contrary, did not appear in the official photo of the event along with the rest of the international leaders, something unusual for a newcomer to a multilateral summit. At that moment, while Nicolás Maduro, Jacinda Arden and Emmanuel Macron posed for the portrait that immortalizes this meeting in the Sinai desert, the president of Colombia was locked in a small room reviewing the speech that was going to serve as a presentation to the world as the convinced environmentalist that he is. “It is time for humanity and not for the markets,” he emphasized when his time came.

As he had announced the day before, he presented a decalogue. She had to speak faster than he usually does to give him time to say everything. “The COP no longer gives answers and time has run out. The global conferences of governments must put politics in command to generate a global plan to disconnect hydrocarbons immediately. Decarbonization is a real and profound change in the economic system that dominates”, he began. Next, he warned of the danger that follows this path: the extinction of humanity. And he said it was time to act globally as human beings, “with or without permission from governments.”

Surprise that quote coming from a president. On the plane, on the way to Sharm El Sheikh, he made a similar comment, like this was the time to ask people to take to the streets. In that context he sounded like a joke. However, at that time he must have already written that sentence in his draft. This is the most anti-system version of Petro, who has been in traditional politics for 30 years, but has always built his discourse from the margins.

Petro insisted that the market is not the mechanism to overcome the climate crisis; in fact, he says, it was capital accumulation that produced it. The call for decarbonization has a strong internal message. His Economy Minister has asked him to soften his messages against fossil fuels so as not to stress the markets. José Antonio Ocampo himself is against purely extractivist economies, but he does not believe that this is the moment or that Colombia is prepared to embark on such a radical change of model. On the other side, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, who is pushing to speed up this change. The Colombian Government moves in these tensions.

In his speech, Petro fired at everyone, including technocrats, in a veiled reference to his predecessor, Iván Duque, who was also at the climate summit promoting one of his books. He wrote five as president, a record, and now he has one fresh off the press as soon as he finished his term – a production at the level of JJ Benítez. “The mobilization of humanity will correct the course and not the agreement of technocrats influenced by the interests of coal and oil companies,” Petro said.

And it was time for him to take a step forward to save the Amazon rainforest. He wanted to draw from this summit a common fund with other countries such as Brazil, Peru, Venezuela or the United States to protect the Amazon. Colombia, he announced, will allocate 140 million dollars a year for the next 20 years. Now it’s up to the rest. “The climate crisis”, he insisted again, “can only be overcome if we stop consuming hydrocarbons. It is time to devalue that economy with defined dates for its end.” He wanted to put an epitaph on the economy that has sustained the world in the last half century: “The solution is a world without oil and without coal.”

The president is a great critic of the actions of international and multilateral organizations. This time, he attacked the WTO and the IMF, which in his opinion are against the solution of the climate crisis. He asked that the fund initiate the program of exchanging debt for investment in climate change mitigation. This request is not new, before the General Assembly of the UN, in New York, he asked to allocate the debt to the conservation of the forest. He got no response. In addition, he demanded that the banks stop financing the hydrocarbon economy, something that he said without further ado only sounds like a very general idea.

He wanted to finish with a reference to the Russian invasion in Ukraine, in which he has shown an equidistant position. “Peace negotiations must begin immediately. War takes away time, vital for humanity to avoid its extinction, ”he concluded. It was three minutes, 180 seconds, of fire against the capital, the summits, crude oil, the banks and the yuppies of Wall Street. A president was speaking convinced that the world is in danger of extinction.

