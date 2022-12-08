Gustavo Petro greets Pedro Castillo before a presidential meeting in Lima, on August 29, 2022. ALDAIR MEJIA (EFE)

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, lamented this Thursday that Pedro Castillo failed to mobilize the people who elected him and “let himself be led to political and democratic suicide” in Peru, cornered from day one “for being a teacher in the Sierra and president of popular election. In solidarity with the ousted president, he has also requested the inter-American Human Rights system to issue precautionary measures in his favor.

The Colombian president has recalled in a long chain in Twitter that when he met Castillo, dismissed the day before by Congress and detained by the Police, he received him “troubled”, because then, at the end of August, they were trying to raid the Government Palace in Lima to arrest his wife and daughter. “A parliamentary coup against him was already taking place,” Petro slipped into his messages. “I was surprised that they remained locked up in the Palace, isolated from the people who elected them.”

“Undoubtedly Pedro Castillo was wrong when trying to use the article of the Peruvian constitution that allows to dissolve the Congress that had already decided to remove him without respecting the will of the people”, said the Colombian president. “Anti-democracy cannot be fought with anti-democracy,” he concluded, wishing that Peru find the path of dialogue among all sectors of society.

His message, of very measured solidarity with the dismissed Castillo, is added to that of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who the day before had blamed the political crisis in Peru on “the interests of the economic and political elites” that from the beginning of the rural teacher’s government had maintained “an atmosphere of confrontation and hostility.” López Obrador also confirmed this Thursday that Castillo, who has been transferred to the same prison where Alberto Fujimori is serving his sentence, requested asylum in Mexico. Both Petro and López Obrador have in the past been defenders of the policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations.

Shortly after that pronouncement, Petro, quite active in his social networks regarding the Peruvian crisis, asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to apply the American Convention on Human Rights to issue precautionary measures in favor of Castillo, because in his opinion ” the right to elect and be elected and to have an independent judging court have been violated”.

Castillo only lasted a year and a half in power. The instability was constant, with fifty ministers and five presidential cabinets, of various ideologies. He always felt alone, without the support of the new Latin American left. His conservative positions on gender or criminal policy made him an uncomfortable character for the progressive axis that was advancing positions in the region.

Petro had already lent a hand to a weakened Castillo at the end of August, when he chose Peru as the destination of his first international trip for a presidential summit of the Andean Community, and had also confirmed his presence at the suspended summit of the Alliance of the Pacific that was scheduled for next week in Lima, after López Obrador and the Chilean Gabriel Boric had also announced that gesture of solidarity. The meeting was originally scheduled to take place in Mexico, but was canceled after the Peruvian Congress prevented Castillo from traveling.

The Peruvian, prey to the eternal political crisis, had also not been able to attend Petro’s inauguration on August 7, because Congress had prohibited him from leaving the country while corruption allegations were being investigated. Since then, opposition lawmakers have filed three vacancy motions to remove him for “moral incapacity.” The one this Wednesday finally prospered, driven by Castillo’s intention to dissolve the Legislature in what has been widely interpreted as an attempted coup without any support from the armed forces.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry had already expressed its concern about the unstable situation in Peru on Wednesday, in a statement that called for dialogue between all political actors “to safeguard democracy.” “Colombia condemns any attack against democracy, wherever it comes from, and remembers that democracy requires the recognition of the popular will expressed both in the elections for president and for Congress,” said that official communication.

The outcome of the Peruvian crisis has also shaken the waters of Colombian politics, and fueled polarization in a war of interpretations. From the opposition side, Senator Miguel Uribe, from the Democratic Center, considered Peru “an example of what Congress should do when democracy and freedom are in danger. The Colombian Congress should do the same”. Also a senator from the Democratic Center, María Fernanda Cabal, representative of the most radical right-wing sectors, pointed out that “armies with a vocation are anti-communists. A reality that the communists do not have”, referring to the fact that Castillo did not have the support of the military. Petro took the trouble to answer him: “The anxiety of blows is unleashed in our Latin American extreme right. They don’t give a damn about the popular will.”

