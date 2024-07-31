President Gustavo Petro took two days to say something on his X account after the Venezuelan elections on Sunday, but he finally wrote a long message on Wednesday morning in which he sets out his positions regarding the Venezuelan crisis. The first thing he asks, like a good part of the international community, is that the government of Nicolás Maduro allows “the elections to end in peace, allowing a transparent scrutiny with vote counting, minutes and with oversight from all the political forces in his country and professional international oversight.”

Petro had already sent that first message through his foreign minister, Luis Gilberto Murillo. Shortly after he published a video calling for transparency, the presidents of Brazil and the United States published a joint statement reiterating the same point: “Immediately release complete, transparent and detailed data on the voting in the polling stations,” it says, signed by Joe Biden and Lula Da Silva. With this, Petro remained the only president in the region without a personal statement on the situation. In addition, on Tuesday night, the Carter Center, a reputable organization that traveled to Venezuela as an observer, published a statement in which it affirms that the election in Venezuela “cannot be considered democratic.”

Gustavo Petro has two additional statements in his long message on X, one for Venezuelans and another for the United States government. He asks the Venezuelan opposition and the Maduro government to sign an agreement “that allows maximum respect for the force that lost the elections. This agreement can be submitted as a Unilateral State Declaration to the United Nations Security Council.”

This is a version similar to the agreement that Petro asked to be signed before the elections, in which the winner promised not to persecute the loser. This call for an agreement could now be understood as a way to protect Edmundo González and Maria Corina Machado, after the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, asked to imprison them on Tuesday night. Or as a way to allow Maduro to leave power, who fears being imprisoned if he leaves the Miraflores Palace: he is being investigated by the International Criminal Court, and the United States is asking for his extradition for drug trafficking.

In any case, the agreement is one of the ways in which Petro believes that Colombia can help bring peace to Venezuela. “As the Venezuelan government has helped bring peace to Colombia, now this government that I represent wants to help bring peace to Venezuela,” says the Colombian president. Venezuela participated in peace negotiations with the extinct FARC, which ended in 2016, and now with two guerrilla groups, the ELN and the Second Marquetalia, which have some of their members in the neighboring country. Petro, in a change of tone towards Maduro, tells him that the peace of his country and the region depends largely on him: “President Maduro has a great responsibility today, to remember the spirit of Chávez, and allow the Venezuelan people to return to tranquility while the elections end in peace.”

The third message goes to the administration of Joseph Biden. “I ask the US government to suspend the blockades and decisions against Venezuelan citizens,” says the president of Colombia. “The blockade is an inhumane measure that only brings more hunger and more violence than there already is and promotes the mass exodus of people. Emigration to the US from Latin America will decrease substantially if the blockades are lifted. Free people know how to make their decisions,” he adds.

Economic sanctions, a tool used by the United States to pressure Maduro, have not yet had the effect of allowing a transition to democracy. And the economic and political crisis in the neighboring country—which is not only a consequence of external sanctions, but also of Maduro’s decisions—may cause waves of migration to Colombia and the United States, just when one of the most sensitive issues in the American electoral campaign is migration control.

The US government had put on the table lifting economic sanctions against Venezuela if transparent elections were held there: it relaxed them in October of last year pending fair elections, but the reinstated The US president, José Luis Rodríguez, said that the US had not yet met the requirements of the electoral process in April of this year when he considered that all electoral guarantees were not being met. As there are serious allegations of fraud, the leaders of the United States have demanded that the will of the Venezuelan people be respected: President Biden, Vice President and candidate Kamala Harris, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have spoken about this. None, however, has said publicly what they will decide regarding economic sanctions, pending what happens in Venezuela in the face of allegations of fraud and the attitude of the Maduro government. Depending on what happens in the coming days, or weeks, the United States will put the issue of sanctions back on the table.

