The Kings Felipe VI and Letizia welcomed this Wednesday the President of the Republic of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and his wife, the First Lady, Verónica Alcocer, at the Royal Palace of Madrid, on the occasion of their first state visit to Spain after he took power last August. They have done so with full military honors in the Patio de la Armería in a ceremony attended by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and representatives of the main State institutions.

Petro arrived aboard a Rolls Royce Phantom IV escorted by 70 horses from the Royal Escort Squadron. The same vehicle that he later used to travel to the Congress of Deputies. There he was received by the president of the lower house, Meritxell Batet, and the president of the Senate, Ander Gil. Next, they entered the Palacio de las Cortes preceded by the maceros, a symbolic figure that can only be seen on great occasions, and headed to the Salón de Pasos Perdidos. There Batet and Gil awarded him medals from the Congress of Deputies and the Senate, respectively.

The central act of the morning was Petro’s intervention in the chamber. The Vox deputies left the room just before the president of Colombia began his intervention before the Cortes Generales, all while the rest of the deputies stood up applauding mostly standing.

Related News



The visit of the Latin American president was preceded by statements about the “Spanish yoke” that he made a day before his trip to Madrid. On May 1, in celebration of Workers’ Day, the president gave a speech on the balcony of the Palacio de Nariño to, in addition to commemorating the date, cast doubt on the true meaning of the “freedom” that is illustrated in the National Emblem. «Those who created this Republic, willing to be killed so that this country would be free, coined that word without really understanding if it consisted of freeing themselves from the Spanish yoke of the Crown, of dethroning kings, dukes and princes, of ending a productive regime of slaveholders who condemned the black man to his family, to his loves, to his children, to his grandchildren, to be slaves for perpetuity”, he pointed out. His words caused a stir in the Spanish political community hours before his visit.

Climate change



In his speech before the deputies and senators, on the other hand, he opted for the ties that unite Colombia with Spain and asked the Government, which will hold the president of the EU in the second half of the year, “to lay the foundations of a different relationship” with latin america. From the rostrum, she compared herself to “a Quixote” whose sole objective has been to “walk to undo injustices” while warning that the world faces extinction unless the reality of the climate emergency is not faced. .

The one who is for now the first leftist president of Colombia has recognized that it generates discussion and also “the attack of those who do not want changes” because they believe that “the world is fine like this”, but at the same time it also arouses hope. “And I am afraid of not being able to comply with them”, he has acknowledged.

Petro has also defended that the main responsibility of current politicians is to bet on change based on science, since “Humanity is in danger.”

“We are on the verge of becoming extinct or changing,” he stressed, accepting that for this reason he is sometimes called “apocalyptic.” Likewise, he has defended that one of the greatest riches of Humanity is diversity.