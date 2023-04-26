After less than nine months in office, President Gustavo Petro announces a possible second Cabinet crisis by requesting the formal resignation of all his ministers. The previous occasion, exactly two months before, he did not ask for resignations but directly removed three ministers, to whom he gave very little notice. This time he opts for a less expeditious path, which is usually used to leave a message of desire to change in a general way, without having defined the specific settings yet. However, he makes it clear that it is above all a political decision: the end of a coalition that includes his front of left-wing parties and movements, the Historical Pact; three traditional parties (La U, Liberal and Conservative); and the Green Alliance.

In addition to this reason that he explained on Tuesday night, the president outlined the form of adjustment a few hours before, when he spoke at a land handover in Zarzal, Valle del Cauca: “I think that the Government should now declare an emergency (… .). An emergency government that has civil servants who work day and night, whose heart is in favor of humble people and not simply earning a salary and commissions, and who is capable of overcoming the enormous challenges that are demanded of us in the rural field. We can’t wait any longer.”

The decision of a massive change, without giving clues to the names and positions, is not strange in Petro. When he had been mayor of Bogotá for six months, in June 2012 he asked his entire district cabinet to resign by protocol. On that occasion he did so after achieving a relevant political victory: the council had approved his development plan just a week before, despite the fact that the majorities on paper were against the then mayor. Back then he explained that he was looking to move from planning to execution. He eventually removed four of his 12 secretaries. Those who left came from the academy and those who arrived knew the subjects of their offices and had a left-wing background, although not much experience in public administration.

This time, however, it has not just approved its development plan, which is still in Congress. What did happen this Tuesday is that the Government finally presented its security policy; that the summit on Venezuela led by Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva ended with few results; that Congress sank an article of the development plan that created mechanisms to buy land from private individuals to carry out the rural reform; and above all that his health reform, to which he has invested a good part of his political capital, scraped past his first debate in Congress.

He obtained just 10 votes out of the 21 of the Commission, but obtained a majority because three congressmen from traditional parties allied to the Government, but whose heads have insisted on not supporting the reform as presented by the Government, were absent. These absences of the conservatives Quevedo and Gerardo Yepes, and of Camilo Ávila from La U, were added to the vote in favor of the liberal María Eugenia Lopera to reiterate that Petro depends on the votes of congressmen from traditional parties. But the vote against three other Liberals and Víctor Manuel Salcedo, from La U, as well as the pronouncements of the Liberal and Conservative parties reiterating their rejection of the reform, also reiterated that the ruling party of La U, the Conservative Party and the Liberal Party, they will fight against the reform of the heart of Petro.

These three parties are represented in the Government, starting with the ministers of ICT (Sandra Urrutia, La U), Justice (Néstor Osuna, Liberal), Housing (Catalina Velasco, Liberal) and Transport (Guillermo Reyes, Conservative), who must now Submit the formal waiver. The Government had already done so with deputy ministers from those same three parties who are still in office, but with a kind of warning that is becoming stronger. Petro’s announcement adds more tension to a coalition that was already struggling, and which will naturally face even more internal pressure as local and regional elections in October approach, in which many of its members are vying for power. In general, a shakeup of the Cabinet can give or take away visibility, bureaucracy or flags from the political sectors just when they need them most.

In addition to this more electoral and legislative facet, the request for the resignations puts on the table the possibility of resolving internal tensions in the Cabinet. It already happened in February, when Petro removed Alejandro Gaviria from Education and thus sided with Carolina Corcho, Minister of Health and godmother of the reform. She was in a dispute with whom he had been her portfolio minister for six years and disagreed with the heart of his project. Although the other differences have been less noticeable or are already in the past, such as the one between the Minister of Finance José Antonio Ocampo and his colleague from Mines and Energy Irene Vélez due to the energy transition, they do not cease to exist.

In 2012, it took Petro nine days to reorganize its team to manage Bogotá. In 2023, the next nine days include the traditional Labor Day parade, so symbolic for the left; the start of the third cycle of talks with the ELN; and the article-by-article definition of the health reform, in addition to the day-to-day life of a country with skyrocketing inflation and growing rural violence.

