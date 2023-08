How did you feel about the content of this article?

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, whose eldest son was arrested on Saturday (29) | Photo: EFE/Presidency of Colombia

The Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, asked the Justice this Wednesday (2) to appoint a special prosecutor who could lead the cases involving his relatives, among them, that of his eldest son, Nicolás Petro.

Petro made the request in a letter delivered to the Colombian Supreme Court of Justice, where the president presented a list with the names of pre-selected candidates for the post of attorney general in the country.

“With regard to investigations or criminal proceedings involving members of my family, I ask that you consider the possibility of appointing an ad hoc prosecutor [especial]

so that there is no doubt about their transparency,” he wrote.

Gustavo Petro’s son was indicted this Tuesday (1st) for the crimes of illicit enrichment and money laundering. After the indictment, Nicolás Petro said he will collaborate with the Justice to provide new information about possible irregularities in the political campaigns that elected his father in 2022.

On the day of his son’s arrest, on Saturday (29), Petro stated that, “as a person and as a father”, he was pained by the fact that one of his children “goes to jail”, but that, “as President of the Republic ”, assured that the Public Ministry would have “all the guarantees” to “proceed according to the law”. (With EFE Agency)