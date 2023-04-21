The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, proposed this Thursday (20) to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, a strategy that would consist of progressively revoking sanctions against Venezuela as the country governed by Nicolás Maduro makes progress on issues electoral.

“A strategy was put on the table, which consists of holding elections first and then lifting sanctions. Or gradually, as an electoral agenda is fulfilled, those sanctions will also be lifted,” Petro told reporters at the White House in Washington, where she met with Biden.

The Colombian president revealed that he proposed a “two-way” process that would proceed in parallel.

One would be the lifting of US sanctions against Venezuela and the other a calendar for elections with guarantees in the South American country, as well as its return to the Inter-American System of Human Rights.

Petro’s idea is that these two aspects are linked and advance in parallel until they reach a point where the Venezuelan people can “decide, freely, without pressure and without sanctions, their own destiny.”

The Biden government has been open to the possibility of lifting sanctions against Venezuela, but only if concrete steps are taken for free and fair elections, if human rights are strengthened and if corruption is tackled.

Sanctions on Venezuela were tightened under Donald Trump (2017-2021) with economic restrictions against several Venezuelan officials, including the son of the country’s dictator, Nicolás “Nicolasito” Ernesto Maduro Guerra, and limits on the American operations of Petróleos de Venezuela ( PDVSA), Caracas’ main source of foreign exchange.

Biden has maintained many of these sanctions. However, in November last year, he authorized the oil company Chevron to resume extraction operations in Venezuela on a limited basis.

Colombia will host an international conference on Venezuela next Tuesday, at which sanctions will be on the agenda and attempts will also be made to find ways to revive dialogue between Chavismo and the opposition, which has been paralyzed since November 2022.

Neither the opposition nor the government of Nicolás Maduro will participate in the conference, which will be attended by foreign ministers from about 20 countries, Petro said on Thursday.