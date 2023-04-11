The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, during a speech in Cundinamarca, Bogotá Europa Press/Contact/Cristian Bayona (Europa Press)

It was a meeting of almost three hours between two men who do not profess much sympathy. Gustavo Petro and Francisco Barbosa met in the presidential office on Monday after months of latent tension. The president does not want the prosecutor to become an obstacle to his most ambitious government project, that of total peace, the idea of ​​disarming all criminal groups in Colombia. Barbosa has been firm and energetic throughout this time, putting limits on what he considers to be proposals for jail sentences that are too benevolent towards criminals. The fate of one depends on that of the other.

Petro wanted to make it clear from the beginning that the subjugation bill has no intention of being soft on criminals, who in this case would turn themselves in to justice on their own feet. He contemplates prison for six to eight years for gang leaders without parole or house arrest. After that period, they would be monitored for four years and should participate in restorative justice programs, a model that has been widely applied in the country since the peace agreement with the FARC, the guerrilla group that decided to lay down its arms and become a political party. political.

Of course, coca leaf growers would be protected, one of the president’s obsessions. Often these farmers have been persecuted and mistreated by the Army, which perpetrates a forced eradication program of the coca leaf promoted by the United States. In other words, the government intends to suffocate the drug traffickers and give the peasants oxygen, as the Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, explained to this newspaper. Throughout the meeting, as announced by the Presidency, prosecutor Barbosa expressed doubts that the president, who was accompanied by his right-hand man, Laura Sarabia, wanted to address.

Then they came to an issue that worries Petro a lot: the humanization of criminal policy and prisons. Since the campaign, Petro has said to exhaustion that prisons are nothing more than a hole into which the poor fall and from which they do not come out rehabilitated, rather the other way around. He wants them to become spaces for education, opportunity and repentance, in the style of prisons in the Nordic countries. That is why he has been so critical of the model of the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. The president has a humanist at the forefront of this purpose, Danilo Rueda, who before joining the government had toured the country’s prisons with an inter-church commission that sought reparation and forgiveness for crimes.

Barbosa, after the meeting, sold the meeting as a great success for his interests. He said that he agreed with the president that there is no benefit for importers, sellers, or drug producers. He confirmed that coca growers will be left out of that equation. “Those who wanted to include this are left without this tool, because Colombia is not going to allow that drug trafficking chain to benefit in this way and we agree with the President of the Republic on that,” he added. People close to the president wanted the narcos to have some benefit for turning themselves in, otherwise none of them would have an interest in appearing before the law. There was talk of allowing them to keep between 3% and 6% of the money they have accumulated. The figure, according to some consulted, is too low and unattractive to criminals. Barbosa’s proposal leads to where other laws of submission have already ended up, to nothing. In the last one, no drug trafficker agreed to turn himself in.

The prosecutor has clashed head-on with politicians very close to the president. Senator Iván Cepeda, one of those who trust him the most, has denounced Barbosa’s political interference. He “he has transgressed his work and has gotten into the legislative process. He said that he was going to prevent the processing of the subjugation law. That is inadmissible. He can give his opinion but he cannot put obstacles to Congress, ”Cepeda recounted by phone. Petro and his entourage fear that Barbosa will play the role of prosecutor Néstor Humberto Martínez during the period as president of Juan Manuel Santos. Martínez was a real problem when it came to implementing the agreements with the FARC.

“It had very harmful effects on peace, which it systematically torpedoed. The subjugation law was intended to subdue the Clan del Golfo, but it is so draconian that no one has submitted to it. The Clan del Golfo is now the most powerful organization for social leaders and the most powerful in terms of drug trafficking. The question we ask ourselves today is whether Barbosa is taking those same steps”, continues Cepeda.

In his opinion, there is a part of the establishment politician who fears that the drug traffickers will demobilize and involve him in his business, as happened in his day with the paramilitaries. In any case, Petro has taken the first step to keep close to what he considers an opponent of his government. Enemies closer at hand than friends themselves.

