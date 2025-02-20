The Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, appointed this Wednesday as the new Minister of Defense to the General of the Colombian Aerospace Force (FAC) Pedro Sánchez, who led the rescue of indigenous children who were lost 40 days in the Amazon after a plane crash in 2023 and he will be the first head of the position in 33 years.

«I have thought, and I hope not to make mistakes, that the Minister of Defense is a general of the Republic and that that general has to do a lot with life (…) I wanted the next Minister of Defense, I have talked it with the Dome that remains in his reflection, be General Pedro Sánchez, ”said Petro.

The president announced to the replacement of Iván Velásquez as a minister during a Governor Summit held in Villa de Leyva (Center), where the regional authorities claimed him precisely for the deterioration of security in several parts of the country.

The last active military who was the Minister of Defense before the appointment of Sánchez was the general of the Oscar Botero Army, who left the position on August 6, 1991 and was replaced by Rafael Pardo, with whom a period of civil ministers began in that briefcase.









Since then, only General Fredy Padilla de León (2009) and Luis Fernando Navarro (2019 and 2021) held the position, but did it interim for a few months. General Sánchez was commander of the Joint Command of Special Operations of the Military Forces in 2023 when he was entrusted The jungle after an plane accident.

The accident occurred on May 1, 2023 when a Cessna 206 plane from the Avianline Charter’s company where they were traveling crashed into the Amazon jungle. In this fact the three adults died, including the mother of the children. The joint effort of soldiers, indigenous people and government institutions, led by General Sánchez, allowed to find alive on June 9 following the four indigenous minors.

An experienced military

While the new Minister of Defense is recognized by the ‘Operation Esperanza’, in his military career he has excelled for having more than 6,800 flight hours in rotary wing aircraft. In addition to having been commander of the Joint Special Operations Command of the Military Forces, General Sánchez has been commander of the Combat Air Command No.4, second commander and Chief of the General Staff of the Air Combat Command No.5 and director of the Center of aerial and spatial doctrine.

Last month, the new minister had been appointed Head of Protection of President Petro; The first lady, Verónica Alcocer, and the presidential family. The officer has masters in National Security and Defense of the Higher School of War; in strategic and prospective thought of the Externado University of Colombia, and in strategic studies of the Air University of the United States Air Force (USAF).