The president got straight to the point. Gustavo Petro spoke at the opening of the legislature on July 20, Independence Day, without beating around the bush about the corruption scandal in his government that the country has been talking about all week. In the first sentence of his speech, he apologized: “I want to begin these words by asking for your forgiveness.”

Sorry, especially and only, for mentioning Olmedo López, the former director of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) who is at the epicenter of the scandal. López, the man who has confessed before the Supreme Court to directing public money to bribe congressmen in exchange for votes that favor the government. Money that should have been used to deal with calamities. “I have to apologize because I was the one who put it there,” said the president.

López has accused several government officials of demanding these bribes, but he has never directly pointed the finger at the president, and has even apologized for the corruption in which he participated. “Mr. Olmedo was never a political transaction of any group, he comes from the left,” Petro said in his speech. Olmedo López comes from the left-wing Polo Democrático party, to which President Petro also belonged (the latter left the party after another corruption scandal involving Samuel Moreno, former mayor of Bogotá).

Coming from the left and not from right-wing governments that also have corruption scandals, the great lesson for the president is that “the issue of corruption is not an ideological issue,” but “a culture that permeates everything, it is in the richest, and in the poorest.”

Petro is not accepting criminal responsibility in the worst corruption scandal of his government: he insisted that his apologies come from accepting political responsibility. As for criminal responsibility, he focused only on that of López. “That a man degrades himself in this way is terrible,” said the president.

Gustavo Petro has always addressed the scandal by pointing out only the criminal responsibility of López, who is already confessing his crimes before the courts. But the president has not singled out with the same condemnation all those that López has denounced in his statements: the Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla; the former Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco; the director of Dapre, Carlos Ramón González; the Secretary of Transparency in the presidency, Andrés Idárraga. In the case of Bonilla, he has previously said that he has only spoken with congressmen who pressure for resources in their regions. “He is a serious and honest man,” says the president about his Minister of Finance.

Petro has only asked Sandra Ortiz, former regional advisor during the presidency, to step down from the executive branch. Ortiz was accused in May of being the person who gave millions of pesos from UNGRD to Iván Name, the outgoing president of the Senate, in exchange for supporting government projects.

Name, who is finishing his year as Senate president, also said a few words at the installation of the legislature and briefly referred to the corruption scandal. Without mentioning their names, he considered that the accusations of former director Olmedo López, and those of former deputy director Sneyder Pinilla, are those of “a gang of confessed criminals.” But faced with the possibility that he helped the government pass its reforms, in exchange for money, he only insisted that he always remained an independent. “It is easier to genuflection, more difficult to be independent,” said Name.

Agrarian reform and peace for the third year

The president then focused on mentioning the reforms he hopes to approve in the legislature during his third year, but he placed special emphasis on agrarian reform. “There will be no peace if the excluded territory does not stop being excluded,” said the president, referring to the poverty and inequality that has existed in the countryside, and that have been one of the causes of the war in Colombia. He mentioned that the 2016 peace agreement with the extinct FARC-EP guerrilla group called for giving peasants some three million hectares, but in two years of his government they have barely reached the figure of 184 thousand hectares. At this rate, says the president, “this peace agreement would be fulfilled in 20 years.” That is why it is necessary to expedite an agrarian reform, with the method known as fast trackor fast-track procedure, which was used when the peace agreement had to go through the legislature in 2016. “We are not going to deviate even a comma from what that agreement says,” he said to those who fear that the president will appeal to the fast-track to make other social reforms, not mentioned in the peace agreement, or appeal to a constituent assembly. Regarding this last possible assembly, this time, the president did not say a single word.

