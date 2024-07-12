He had a speech written the day before on the presidential plane. He had written it by hand, as is customary, and then it was transcribed on a computer and printed. In the end, it only served to greet the other authorities of the UN Security Council in New York. From there, Gustavo Petro used rhetoric on Thursday. His speech was supposed to last 10 minutes, but it went on for 40. To explain the problems of his country, he went back to the Spanish colony and listed one by one the structural problems and the distribution of wealth that have turned Colombia into one of the most unequal countries on the planet. Hence the violence, he said. Hence the fact that 1% of the population owns 99% of the land, most of it unworked. Preceded by two hundred years of internal wars and dozens of peace processes that have ended in nothing. Since the assassination in 1948 of Jorge Eliécer Gaitán, a revolutionary politician whom Petro likes to see himself in, there are more than 700,000 dead on the table. Corpses that, one by one, would not fit in any cemetery dug by any civilization. He added that all this seems to be a permanent evil, a cultural vice of the nation. The last attempt to stop this chaos was the Havana agreement, which achieved the disarmament of the FARC. Eight years later, sitting at the emblematic C-shaped table of the Council, Petro has complained that it has not been implemented and that this disarmed guerrilla group has disintegrated into others dedicated to the cocaine business. Greed, thinks the president, is what moves the world at this moment.

However, he wants to remedy this. Petro has announced a shock plan to comply to the letter with what was signed by President Juan Manuel Santos and the then commander in chief of that guerrilla group, Timochenko. Days ago, according to presidential sources, Petro had spoken about this matter with Santos, even though the two leaders have been estranged by Petro’s snubs—he has stood him up in two meetings without warning—and the idea of ​​this Government to call for “the constituent power” in a not very clear way. Now, about to reach the halfway point of his mandate, Petro wants to promote in Congress a fast track: an exceptional mechanism that will allow the time to process legal and constitutional reforms to be cut in half. The procedure fits in with Petro’s concern, who feels that his mandate is slipping through his fingers without having been able to change the country sufficiently.

“A fast track procedure would lead us to reduce the time frames to effectively comply with the signed peace agreement. We are going to present it to Colombian society and Congress, but we would like to leave it here endorsed before you,” said the head of state. To do so, he needs to count on the opposition, that is, to carry out this national agreement for which he has just included Juan Fernando Cristo in his government, a veteran politician close to Santos. He has not explained whether this procedure, which in theory would lead him to apply the policies he has in mind, would stop a constituent process, or if they are not mutually exclusive ideas. Or even if one thing and the other turn out to be the same. According to sources from Casa de Nariño, this “is not a path to the constituent assembly.” We are entering the realm of interpretations. petrologists They will have to be careful this time.

The Security Council table at United Nations headquarters, July 11. Presidency

Before Petro, Carlos Ruiz Massieu intervened, Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Colombia. He said, right from the start, that the president’s total peace – the idea of ​​negotiating with all armed groups at once – was “a realistic response” to the problems of violence. He wanted to congratulate Petro for attempting agrarian reform, but he also made it clear to him that the credibility of the agreed process lies “in the successful implementation of the 33,000 proposals of the communities.” He said that after the signing there was a reduction in violence, but that the lack of a State began “the gradual expansion of other armed groups, an expansion that continues to exist today.”

Petro listened to him while waiting for his turn. When it was his turn, he stressed that he does not have the money to embark on such a transformation. The Colombian budget, he has said, is committed for the next 30 years. It has been spent on two-lane highways—a veiled criticism—that surround the big cities. The other part of the country looks abandoned. Petro has proposed that the interest rates on the debt, which are 8 and 9%, be lowered and put at the level of those in the United States. Regarding the possibility of managing money, he said: “I am almost a decorative figure.” For this reason, he considers it necessary to modify the rules for future periods and the medium-term fiscal plan, which would allow financing territorial inclusion in development, prioritizing investment in the territories. Another way to receive money would be to highlight that the Colombian Amazon is a “sponge” that absorbs the amount of CO2 emitted by the United States; At that point he said that he was not blind, that his anti-imperialism (those are not his exact words, but that is what he wanted to say) did not make him hide the fact that China pollutes the world in the same way.

There was more, 40 minutes is a long time. He said that he would like to release the 35,000 peasants in prison for planting coca leaves, “a vegetable.” Locked up, on top of that, in “brutal conditions of overcrowding and violation of human rights.” Of course, an agrarian reform that would distribute land in an express manner. The peace agreement promised the distribution of three million hectares. Duque, an enemy of that agreement—-and, therefore, of peace—barely executed a little more than thirty thousand and Petro has gone to one hundred and eighty thousand. “Much more, but insufficient,” the president acknowledged. Behind him, listening attentively, were his number 2, Laura Sarabia; the foreign minister Luis Gilberto Murillo; and the commissioner for Peace, Otty Patiño. A good part of his hard core, the president’s hammer and at the same time his shield, those who protect him. After this long historical, political and technical dissertation, he raised his head, which until then had been slightly tilted, and looked at the President of the Council, a ruddy-faced Russian: “Thank you very much for listening to me.”

