The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has announced this Friday that he will declare an economic and social emergency for the department of La Guajira, in the north of the country. With this, the president, who will govern from that region for a week starting next Monday, hopes to have the tools to alleviate the serious crisis caused by the shortage of drinking water and child malnutrition, which may worsen due to the effects of the phenomenon of El Nino.

During the closing of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, in which he participated in Paris, France, Petro said about the declaration of the emergency: “We are studying, given the causes that survive in the territory of La Guajira around the phenomenon El Niño, the worsening with the climatic consequences […] It generates an obvious emergency, which is water, thirst, and we are going to try to deal with it with specific measures”.

The declaration of an economic and social emergency allows the president to issue decrees with the force of law, with the endorsement of his ministers and without the authorization of Congress. All decrees, however, will have to be related to the reason for which the emergency was declared, and will be reviewed by the Constitutional Court, which studies both the declaration and those who create the tools.

All presidents since the 1991 Constitution have declared states of emergency, due to events such as the UPAC crisis, the winter emergency of 2010-2011, or the pandemic. The Court has sunk some declarations, because they did not face unexpected conditions, and many of the specific decisions, finding that either they were not related to the emergency or were not necessary to deal with it.

On the other hand, regarding the transfer of the headquarters of the Government to La Guajira, the president said: “From the 26th we will be in La Guajira, the entire Government, all that week. That week of Government in La Guajira will show which institutions remain in rhetoric, where are the obstacles that must be removed to comply with the constitutional sentence. When mentioning the sentence, he refers to the one issued by the Constitutional Court and which ordered to protect the rights of access to water, food and health of the Wayúu population, the indigenous community with the largest presence in that area.

During that week, Petro will be accompanied by his entire cabinet of ministers. It is scheduled that all participate in meetings in towns such as Riohacha, the capital of the department, Uribia, Nazareth, Albania, Manaure and Maicao, on the border with Venezuela. Guaranteeing access to drinking water for the populations will be one of the main objectives of the visit: “Children who die do so due to the lack or poor quality of water,” he assured.

