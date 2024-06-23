In the Casa de Nariño these days we breathe toxic air. Gustavo Petro lives with concern and confusion everything that is happening around him. Few dare to knock on his office door this week. The president shows a serious countenance and a bad mood unknown until now in his role as head of state. He likes to repeat that power acts like poison and he worries that his people will not be able to overcome that temptation. He has been receiving warnings, insinuations, malice, and montages with very serious accusations against his advisors on his phone for a long time. Petro does not respond to those messages, he ignores those who send them. They are not sent anonymously, but rather people who have worked with him before and are now outside his circle. Many believe that they have been supporting him for 20 years and that when the time comes he has surrounded himself with some newcomers who do not take care of him as they should. Others have left the Government after two years and do not skimp on sharing intimacies because they feel abandoned, expelled from paradise. That has generated a climate of mistrust. Some officials are suspicious of others. He viciously pursues leakers and more than one has walked out the door for this reason, without it necessarily being true. A paranoid mentality has spread. The conclusion is that the enemies are not in remote places, but rather they are walking through the corridors of the presidential residence and Petro can hear his footsteps.

These concerns flutter like biting insects around the two women closest to him, the first lady, Verónica Alcocer, and her number 2, Laura Sarabia. He met Alcocer 24 years ago. She was in the audience at a lecture she was giving at a university. They dazzled each other. Together they have had two daughters and he adopted her son, so there are three of hers. She discovered Sarabia as an assistant to her campaign manager, Armando Benedetti, and she soon felt that she needed him by her side, for everything, personal and professional. An orderly and capable mind for a man who inhabits a planet of his own. Now the two face problems and he, often absorbed in everyday life, is really worried, according to sources close to the president. He feels like his bubble has cracks.

The first lady believed three years ago that, after having raised her daughters with a husband not involved in caregiving, but focused on her political life, the time had come to create her own public profile. She had a predominant voice in the campaign and put people in and out according to her taste. Everyone was careful not to bother her. No one, except Petro, dared to contradict her. She brought together surprising power, by osmosis. She arrived at the Palace with a team that had been with her for a long time, but she gradually separated them from her. In her place, Agmeth Ascaf, a member of the Colombian House of Representatives and a friend for many years, and a cousin who did not have a contract as a public official and made his agenda took control. In these almost two years she hasn’t made many friends. Sometimes she has asked for someone’s head and Petro has not given it to her immediately. There are those close to the president who believe they have fallen into disgrace for not having his approval. Her relationship with Catalan advisors who have tried to do business by boasting about her closeness to Petro has raised eyebrows.

Now she thinks they want to dig her public grave. In a criminal complaint that she filed on June 4 and became known this Friday, the president’s wife assures that there is a “friendly fire” about which she has data to provide when a prosecutor is assigned. “In these cases, it is people within the Government itself who launch stories and rumors to confuse public opinion and minimize scrutiny of their own actions,” she reveals in a letter addressed to the attorney general, Luz Adriana Camargo. The document indicates that there is “a systematic strategy of misinformation, an attack on human dignity, honor and good name.” According to her, those responsible circulate chains of messages that sooner or later are replicated by the media. She continues the complaint: “They write stories that, naturally, they do not subscribe to, mixing a couple of real facts with mountains of lies. They assign themselves the quality of well-informed sources, and in the end they find communicators and opinion makers who collect their stories and publish them without any prior verification or contrast.”

Sarabia, the most powerful person in the Government without a doubt, has not escaped this atmosphere of suspicion. For months now, an apocryphal report has been circulating that several journalists have received on their phones. Congressmen have sent it like a probe balloon. It accuses Andrés Sarabia, Laura’s brother, of collecting bribes for securing public positions. It’s one of those WhatsApp chains that’s so forwarded that you can only send it to one other person. Alejandro Villanueva, director of a portal called Desigual, has used part of that information with some additions to call into question the reputation of Sarabia and his brother. Laura seems confused because she hasn’t spoken to Andrés in a while. The brother defends himself via chat: “I am an honest person.” The problem with Villanueva’s video is that he almost always speaks in the conditional, with phrases like: “If that is true…”. The title of the video already shows what the content is going to be: “Do Laura Sarabia’s brother and Jaime Augusto Ramírez Cobo (Sarabia’s advisor) manage an illegal public procurement network?” The publication cannot be considered a journalistic work because it does not follow the codes of the trade, which consists of demonstrating and not speculating. In fact, in this way the burden of proof falls on the accused, who has to go out and prove his innocence, and not on the accused. In any case, whether what is said there is true or not, it has had an impact on social networks – not so much in traditional media, which have been cautious – and has allowed Vicky Dávila, the director of Semana magazine and the public figure most anti-Petrist that exists, congratulated Villanueva in public: “Thank you, Alejandro.”

Jaime Ramírez himself, liaison of the Presidency with Congress, and Daniela Valencia, from Fiduprevisora, have also reported being victims of slander. He is accused of placing her, who is her partner, in her position after an intense work of lobby of which there are witnesses. In the Palace they maintain that Petro was not aware of such a minor matter. He is considered a man of ideas, far from procedures and bureaucracies. His most bitter enemies privately acknowledge that he is not someone whom time has corrupted. But suspicion surrounds many of those around him. He does not usually ignore his trusted team because of a mere accusation; he usually thinks that it is an attack by people who want to cloud the change that he has promised in Colombia. However, at this moment the noise is thunderous and it reaches him clearly, even though he has locked himself in his office. The betrayals and conspiracies that he has always tried to stay away from have slipped under the door.

