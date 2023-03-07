“From loved ones to stones in the shoe.” This is how the Ecuadorian newspaper Expreso defines the cases of relatives who, due to their actions or the accusations against them, They have endangered, or at least at critical moments, presidents or vice presidents of various countries around the world.

This is the situation that Colombian President Gustavo Petro is facing today after the accusations against his eldest son Nicholas Petro Burgos.

According to complaints from Day Vásquez, ex-wife of the president’s son, Petro received money from drug traffickers for his father’s presidential campaign.

However, says Vásquez, the funds did not reach the campaign since Nicolás kept the money, delivered by alias “the Marlboro man” and the businessman “Turco” Hilsaca.

However, the case of Petro is not the only one. As the, Several political leaders have had to face turbulent moments within their governments due to the actions or accusations against their children or some other member of your family.

This is the list of the most remembered cases.

Joe Biden and his son Hunter



Hunter Biden, second son of the current president of the United States, has brought many difficulties to his father. In 2014, for example, he was expelled from the Navy after testing positive for cocaine and has given much to talk about after revealing his addiction to drugs and alcohol.

In fact, as the BBC recalls, the US media branded Hunter as “one of the greatest dangers” facing the presidential campaign Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

“All presidents have an Achilles heel and Joe Biden’s is called Hunter,” said the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

And it is that when Joe Biden was vice president (2009-2017), Hunter Biden worked for the Burisma gas company in Ukraine. During that time, the then-Vice President was tasked by Barack Obama to handle US affairs related to Ukraine.

Since then, Hunter Biden is accused of taking advantage of his last name to move his businesses abroad. In fact, in 2019 it became known that Donald Trump pressured the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, to investigate Hunter Biden’s business in that nation. A fact that ended up leading the Republican to an impeachment trial in Congress.

However, the problems with Hunter Biden remain. Currently, the US Department of Justice investigates the business activities of the president’s son and seeks to determine whether Hunter violated money laundering and tax laws during his foreign business.

He is also being investigated for lying on a form to buy a gun in 2018. Federal law prohibits a person with a drug addiction from buying firearms. On that occasion, the authorities say, Hunter Biden denied his addictions on the form to acquire the weapon.

The Bolsonaro clan



Flavio Bolsonaro, eldest son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has also been his biggest “thorn in the shoe.” In 2020, the Prosecutor’s Office accused him of the crimes of criminal organization, embezzlement, money laundering and misappropriation during the period in which he served as a regional deputy for Rio de Janeiro.

The investigation, says the newspaper El Confidencial, accused Flavio of leading a corruption network in which he benefited from the hiring of officials. Bolsonaro Jr., and other syndicates, would have seized half of the salaries of those officials. Some of these workers were “ghosts”, that is, they never worked in the Rio Assembly.

The resources that he seized, says the prosecution, were used by Flavio for his personal expenses and luxuries.

Then, in 2021, the former president and his sons Flavio, Eduardo and Carlos, were accused of crimes during the covid-19 pandemic. The accusations include promotion of remedies of doubtful effectiveness, spreading false news, irregular use of public resources, fraudulent negotiations in the purchase of vaccines, among others.

His son Eduardo, who serves as a deputy, also has two investigations in the Ethics Commission of Congress: one for sexist offenses against parliamentarians and another for mocking the torture suffered by a journalist during the military dictatorship.

‘The narco-nephews’ in Venezuela

Cilia Flores, the wife of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, (in the past Attorney General of Venezuela and former constituent) has also embarrassed the government of her country with the accusations against her nephews.

Efraín Antonio Campo Flores and Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas were arrested in November 2015 in Haitian territory by the DEA. Immediately transferred to New York, the Flores were sentenced in 2017 to pay an 18-year prison sentence for the crime of drug trafficking.

The court found them guilty of trying to send 800 kilos of cocaine to the United States. His detention was described as unfair by the Venezuelan government, while the word “narcosobrinos” became popular in Venezuela.

Campo and Franqui Flores were in prison until last October, when the Joe Biden government pardoned them for the crime of drug trafficking and released them in exchange for seven American citizens detained in Caracas.

Guillermo Lasso and other cases in Ecuador



Currently, the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, is on the verge of a political trial in Congress due to the revelations of the digital media La Posta about an alleged plot of corruption in public companies in which businessman Danilo Carrera, his brother-in-law, was designated as “godfather”.

Danilo Carrera is accused of being part of a corruption network that asked for bribes of up to $150,000 to gain access to positions and appointments in the country’s public companies.

According to the accusations, Cabrera operated mainly in the National Electricity Corporation and in the Electricity Corporation of Ecuador. Sothey accuse him of deciding which companies and people work with the state.

To this is added the denunciation of the possible entry of money from drug trafficking to the presidential campaign of Guillermo Lasso.

But the case of the current president has not been the only case in Ecuador. During the presidency of Rafael Correa (2007-2017), his brother Fabricio Correa was accused of having millionaire contracts with the State.

According to the accusations, Fabricio’s contracts had represented a damage to the country of some 143 million dollars. And despite the fact that Correa defended him and assured at first that his brother had contracts with the public sector for 13 years, days later the cancellation of several of his contracts was ordered, which ended in a confrontation between Fabricio and Rafael Correa.

From that moment, Fabricio began to denounce alleged acts of corruption within his brother’s government.

Correa also had to deal, according to the newspaper Expreso, with the case of his cousin Pedro Delgado, who was manager of the Central Bank with a false title of economist.

The family of former President Lenín Moreno (2017-2021) is also currently in the crosshairs of justice. He, his wife, his daughter and his brothers are accused of receiving millions of dollars for the construction of the Coca-Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plant, the largest in the country.

Pedro Castillo’s family

The current former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo also had multiple difficulties during his government due to accusations against him and several members of his family, such as his sister-in-law Yenifer Paredes.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Castillo led a network of corruption and money laundering in which members of his family were also active subjects. For example, The wife of the former president, Lilia Paredes, was accused of being the coordinator of the criminal network and her brothers-in-law, including Yenifer Paredes, of being front men.

