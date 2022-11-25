The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, in a file image. JUAN BARRETO (AFP)

Gustavo Petro and Andrés Manuel López Obrador will debut this Friday the new axis of the Latin American left that until a little over a year ago sounded like a utopia. The region currently has six progressive leaders. The Colombian president has arrived a day earlier in Mexico, where in just two days negotiations will begin between the Venezuelan government and the opposition to find a date on which verifiable presidential elections can be held. Petro and López Obrador have been key in getting the parties to sit at the table.

Gustavo Petro has traveled to Mexico despite the cancellation of the Pacific summit, suspended due to the impossibility of Pedro Castillo being present. His country’s Congress, which has the power to authorize the president’s departure, has prevented him from doing so. Anyway, a mini-summit is being held there. The presidents of Chile and Ecuador, Gabriel Boric and Guillermo Lasso, have been these days. Petro lands with a very specific agenda. His intention is to fix the problems that some Colombians who travel to Mexico encounter. Several have denounced having felt kidnapped by the immigration authorities, which this year have prevented the entry of almost 22,000 Colombians.

On the table will also be the Russian invasion of Ukraine. López Obrador spoke in his day of a peace plan that received much criticism, when it was interpreted that he refused to condemn the invader and put him in the same position as the invaded. He tried to get Petro to join that initiative, which he did not reject, but he did not embrace either. Although they have similar approaches, the Colombian believes that Latin America should not have the same position as the United States or Europe in the face of the conflict and should be neutral.

It is the same approach that both have used for Venezuela. In Mexico, this is known as the principle of non-intervention in foreign policy. Since he was elected, Petro has been close to Maduro, whom he has tried to reintegrate into regional normality. The first objective, which was to launch the discussion on Venezuela, has already been achieved. López Obrador always maintained the same position, that of promoting dialogue between the parties to resolve the crisis in Venezuela.

After seeing Obrador, Petro will have a meeting with the mayor of the city, Claudia Sheinbaum, one of the possible successors of the president. There he will be declared a distinguished guest of Mexico City and will then sign the book of illustrious visitors. He is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Álvaro Leyva, the Chief of Staff, Laura Sarabia, and the Minister of Commerce, Germán Umaña.

MEX919. MEXICO CITY (MEXICO), 11/24/2022.- Photograph provided today, by the Mexican presidency, of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (d), and his Ecuadorian counterpart, Guillermo Lasso (i), during a working meeting at the National Palace in Mexico City (Mexico). The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, declared that the meeting he held this Thursday with his Ecuadorian counterpart, Guillermo Lasso, was “productive” because they strengthened cooperation ties, but did not close a trade agreement, which is still underway. defining. EFE / Presidency of Mexico ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS

Presidency of Mexico (EFE)

The last electoral victories of Lula and Petro in the region have had repercussions in an adjustment of the progressive axis in Latin America. After a decade in which the left had lost a lot of credibility due to the crises in Venezuela and Nicaragua, the path of a new left is taking hold on the geopolitical map of the subcontinent. With the traits of each leadership and the specificities of each ecosystem, this club is made up of López Obrador, the Argentine Alberto Fernández and Boric, the young president who stopped the ultra-right in Chile and at the same time made clear the abyss that separates him from the old Bolivarian bloc. This alliance is joined by the Bolivian Luis Arce and, with many more nuances, the Peruvian Pedro Castillo.

This so-called new progressive —although it is made up of veterans like Lula or Petro—, unlike a previous generation that sacrificed issues such as the environment, democracy or human rights in search of a socialist society. The meeting between Petro and López Obrador strengthens this axis that has the destiny of the region in its hands in the coming years.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.