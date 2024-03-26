The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, threatened again this Tuesday (26) to break diplomatic relations with Israel if the country does not comply with the resolution demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Stripapproved by the UN Security Council, this Monday (25).

“If Israel does not comply with the United Nations ceasefire resolution, we will break diplomatic relations,” said the Colombian leader, defender of the Palestinian cause, on his account on the social network X.

The statement was made one day after the leftist asked the international community to break relations with Israel if the truce that, for the first time, the UN Security Council demanded for the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas is not established.

“Finally, a ceasefire resolution in Gaza comes out of the United Nations Council unanimously,” declared Petro, who ignored the United States’ abstention in voting on the resolution.

It is not the first time that the Colombian president has spoken of freezing relations with Israel since the start of the war, about which Petro has been very critical with his opinions. In October last year he threatened to suspend them, although until now these warnings have not come to fruition.

The threats increased tension between the two countries, which even summoned their diplomatic representatives and led to several disagreements related to Petro's position, who accused the Israeli State of “genocide”.

In fact, last February, Petro announced that Colombia was suspending all arms purchases from Israel in response to the alleged attack carried out during a food and humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza City, where more than a hundred people died. . Israeli officials denied this claim.

Israeli minister accuses Petro of supporting Hamas

In response to Petro's new threats, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused the President of Colombia this Tuesday (26) of supporting Hamas, which he described as a “shame for the Colombian people”.

In a message on the social network (With EFE Agency)