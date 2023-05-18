It has all been about a huge and painful misunderstanding. President Gustavo Petro has admitted that he was wrong and acknowledges that the four children disappeared in the jungle have not been found, despite the fact that he announced it to the country yesterday. “I’m sorry about what happened. The Military Forces and the indigenous communities will continue in their tireless search to give the country the news it is waiting for. At this time there is no other priority other than moving forward with the search until you find them. The lives of children are the most important thing ”, Petro has rectified on his Twitter account.

The announcement made by the president on Wednesday afternoon moved the entire country. It was the story of a miracle: the indigenous children who disappeared after a plane crash in which three adults died —among them, the mother of the four children— were safe and sound after 17 days lost in the Amazon, in the region of Caqueta. The president had been informed by Family Welfare, the organization in charge of the protection of minors. This institution had collected the information provided by members of the remote communities in the area, which ensured that the minors had been found alive. Petro shared it on networks with enthusiasm. In reality, the information had not been verified and throughout the day he raised the suspicion that it could be false, since the Military Forces were skeptical of that announcement.

This is not the first time that Petro has informed the nation of something that is not true. On January 1 of this year, he announced that the ELN, the guerrilla with which he is negotiating a peace process, had accepted a ceasefire. Actually there was no such. The guerrillas, very upset, contradicted the president in public and even today that agreement has not been reached. The family of the four children have also expressed their anger and pain at what is happening. “Physical and emotional health is not a game that can be erased and/or easily forgotten,” reads a statement they have issued, in which they ask the authorities to continue the search, although without false hope.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]

