Andrés Manuel López Obrador responds to the call of Gustavo Petro. The president of Mexico, who does not usually leave his country, will visit Colombia this Friday and Saturday to accompany Petro to receive the conclusions of the Latin American conference on drugs that begins this Thursday. The Colombian Government has summoned it in Cali with the purpose of pushing the turn that demands the world in the global efforts to combat drug trafficking.

The presidents of the two countries most affected by the violence of the cartels thus land their commitment to summon the rest of Latin America to turn around the failed war on drugs, one of the main purposes that Petro has set in the arena international. When the Colombian visited Mexico City in November, in the midst of the advance of the left in the region, both presidents staged his tune with smiling images in the corridors of the National Palace, amid murals by Diego Rivera. Since then, the foreign ministries have confirmed the idea of ​​a conference to “redesign and rethink drug policy,” in which Colombia and Mexico play a central role. This proposal is the one that will take shape in Cali this Thursday.

The first left-wing president of contemporary Colombia has called for a refocusing of anti-narcotics efforts. In the long year that he has been in power, Petro has insistently asked to stop criminalizing the weakest links in the chain, the coca growers, and to concentrate efforts on hitting the big criminal organizations that profit from drug trafficking. The Cali conference is a first stone. The expected result is a road map that leads to a new analysis of world drug policy, in addition to forming a working group that will later lead to a great world summit of presidents, explained the Colombian Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs, Elizabeth Taylor Jay.

Colombia is by far the world’s leading producer of coca leaf, the raw material for cocaine, and has reached the largest extent of drug cultivation since records have been kept. The total land soared from 143,000 to 204,000 hectares at the end of 2021, according to the annual report of the Integrated System of United Nations Monitoring of Illicit Crops (Simci)which is about to publish results for 2022. That upward trend (which precedes the Petro) has even led the United States, the world’s largest consumer, to voice its concern loudly.

The record number in Colombia marks the failure of the emphasis on the eradication of Petro’s predecessor, the conservative Iván Duque (2018-2022), who in turn took a turn with respect to Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018). While Santos advocated changing the global fight against drug trafficking and asked to address it as a matter of human rights and public health -as Petro does now-, Duque returned to prohibitionism and favored forced eradication to the detriment of the voluntary substitution agreed with the farmers. Petro considers this way of approaching the problem a major mistake. “I demand from you from here, from my wounded Latin America, to put an end to the irrational war against drugs,” he said a year ago in the most remembered phrase of his first speech before the UN General Assembly.

That call has added endorsements. The fight against drug trafficking needs profound changes such as those requested by Petro, since the prohibition policy has failed, said the Global Commission on Drug Policy, to which both former Colombian presidents César Gaviria (1990-1994) and Santos ( 2010-2018) as the Mexican Ernesto Zedillo (1994-2000). He has also obtained the support of the Puebla Group, which brings together progressive leaders from Latin America.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

AMLO, as everyone knows him, has backed Petro on several occasions – including since the campaign that brought him to power. The Colombian is going through a delicate moment, with his reforms stuck in Congress, his son being investigated by the courts and several scandals surrounding his closest circle. “I have the best opinion of him, he is a man of principles,” the Mexican president said last month about his counterpart. Mexico is also one of the guarantor countries of the peace negotiations with the National Liberation Army (ELN), the last armed guerrilla in Colombia, it has already hosted a cycle of talks and is preparing to receive the delegations again this month. .

Mexico is very important to Petro, says Mauricio Jaramillo Jassir, a professor of international relations at the Universidad del Rosario. When there was a conservative hegemony in the region, the first government of the new progressive cycle was AMLO’s, he recalls. “Many, including Petro, see him as a pioneer that the pendulum could swing to the left. In addition, it echoes Petro’s foreign policy claims, especially in the area of ​​drugs, integration, peace in Colombia and for Venezuela to return to the international scene. Mexico supports the multilateral demands of Colombia”.

The Colombian government had already mobilized its diplomacy to convene an international conference on Venezuela in Bogotá and another on the Amazon in Leticia (Amazonas), attended by the Brazilian Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, another heavyweight of the Latin American progressive axis. Now he appears to be repeating a move that seeks to raise the profile of his foreign policy. “Petro identifies the most visible, outstanding and powerful actor in each of these issues, he tries to get closer and the leaders join in,” observes Jaramillo Jassir. “Colombia is demanding a place at the table to make decisions by virtue of the fact that it is associating with other countries,” says analyst Sergio Guzmán, director of Colombia Risk Analysis, but warns that this impulse must be accompanied by “concrete actions so that don’t stay alone in the speech”.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.