The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, accused the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, of carrying out a “coup against the Constitution”, after the entity asked the Chamber’s Accusations Committee and other state organizations to investigate the financing of his campaign 2022 election.

The Public Ministry said in a statement that it had notified the control bodies about the alleged inflow of undeclared money into the then-president’s campaign, based on statements by his eldest son, Nicolás Petro Burgos, who was prosecuted for money laundering and enrichment. illicit.

“The attorney general is compiling copies against me, based on extrajudicial interrogation where his entity’s interrogator asks questions about me, a question that is a real blow against the Constitution, given that I am a person with jurisdiction, as a senator at that time and as president now,” said Petro.

The agent also criticized that “in an aberrant way, a magazine publishes the interrogation of my son, when the law does not allow the publication of those documents that were handed over to him in an irresponsible and criminal manner”.

Last Saturday, the magazine Week published videos of an interrogation at the Public Ministry in which Nicolás Petro Burgos revealed that his father knew about the alleged irregular money that went into the campaign with which he won the 2022 elections.

In this interrogation, Petro Burgos highlighted that his father “knew perfectly” that Euclides Torres, a businessman from Barranquilla, “was the one who financed the campaign”, money apparently illegal because it was not communicated to the National Electoral Council (CNE), according to the president’s son.

“And even more aberrantly, in my son’s interrogation there is talk of financing an act apparently carried out by businessman Euclides Torres that was carried out five months before starting my campaign, that is, it is not covered by the electoral campaign law” , said the president.

In an apparent admission that he knew what happened, Petro criticized that neither the Public Prosecutor’s Office nor the magazine “even thought of checking the date of the event to see if that act, Petro’s demonstration in Barranquilla, was covered by the law on financing campaign”.

The demonstration that Petro refers to took place on September 10, 2021, in Barranquilla, where the stage was decorated with an immense red letter “P”, around which the participants gathered.

According to Petro, “the attorney general certifies copies to the Chamber’s Impeachment Committee about a fact that has nothing irregular: a political meeting, which is a right, and which did not belong to the campaign simply because it was held five months before” the elections, when he was apparently not limited by electoral laws.

Based on Nicolás Petro’s statements, the Public Ministry announced this Monday night that the prosecutor delegated to the court responsible for the case sent “copies to the Accusations Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, the Investigative Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice and the Council National Electoral Commission, so that the alleged occurrence of crimes related to the financing of Petro’s presidential campaign in 2022 can be investigated.

As Petro is an official protected by presidential jurisdiction, the Chamber’s Accusations Committee is the only competent body to investigate and eventually judge him. (With information from the EFE Agency)