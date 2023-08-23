Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa during an interview in Bogotá, on March 24, 2023. LUISA GONZALEZ (REUTERS)

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has dismissed the alleged plan of the ELN guerrilla to attack the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, which the official himself had denounced two weeks ago. “A high-ranking state official has been fooled,” concluded the president this Wednesday in a message on his social networks. “I have always personally offered him my support for the security that he requires as is my duty, and I will continue to do so,” the president added.

“We never knew of an attack plan against him except through his own public statement,” Petro reiterated, echoing a statement from the Ministry of Defense after an extraordinary intelligence meeting, on Tuesday night, to address the allegations of the Prosecutor’s Office on a plan to attack prosecutor Barbosa, opposition senator María Fernanda Cabal – wife of cattle rancher José Féliz Lafaurie, one of the government negotiators at the table with the ELN – and retired general Eduardo Zapateiro.

The intelligence board, among others, determined that the Financial Analysis Investigation Unit (UIAF) has not detected financial information related to the alleged attack, and that no intelligence body received information from foreign agencies in this regard. “It was possible to verify that no body that makes up the intelligence community, in the development of its own tasks, stated that it had additional information to the existing one on the aforementioned terrorist intent. In the same way, it was possible to verify that no intelligence agency has had additional information to that related in the statement of the Attorney General’s Office, “says the statement of the Ministry of Defense to which the president referred.

Despite this denial, the Prosecutor’s Office reaffirmed this Wednesday that two months ago it opened a formal investigation related to the intention of the National Liberation Army, which has agreed to a six-month ceasefire in the midst of its peace negotiations with the Government, of carrying out “terrorist attacks in Bogotá” against the prosecutor, some offices of the entity, various personalities from public life and international organizations, among other objectives. “I think the one they are deceiving is President Petro. They are not telling you the whole truth,” Barbosa reacted in statements to the magazine Week. At the time, the guerrillas claimed that the news was “false” and accused the Prosecutor’s Office of seeking to sabotage the peace talks.

Prosecutor Barbosa, a close friend of former conservative president Iván Duque, has been one of the biggest critics of total peace, Petro’s flagship policy. He has also clashed on numerous occasions with the first left-wing president of contemporary Colombia and has refused to lift the arrest warrants of other armed groups with which the Executive is negotiating. His term ends in February of next year, and President Petro has already presented his shortlist so that the Supreme Court can choose the next Attorney General of the Nation.

The Prosecutor’s Office revealed two weeks ago that three sources had notified it of an attack plan that was being hatched from Venezuela, and according to informants it involved sniper training and movements of large sums of money. Prosecutor Barbosa, who does not feel that the government has taken his complaint seriously, went to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in Washington a week ago to request precautionary measures to guarantee his safety and that of his family.

The origin of the deception, President Petro said this Wednesday, “has to do with the processes to verify sources. Deeper in military intelligence than in the Prosecutor’s Office. The same source reached both entities, the information reached the official faster without further verification and he made it public, ”he argued before concluding with a criticism in the midst of the bitter confrontation he is having with prosecutor Barbosa. “The prejudice and irresponsible pointing out of a political nature to the President of the Republic belies respect for the institutions and only shows the desire so that the constitutional procedure for the replacement of the prosecutor is not verified,” he concluded.

