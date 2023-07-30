B&B full of fireWith one there is a hot evening, with the other a crackling quarrel and with the next the search for love ends at most in a warm friendship. RTL program B&B full of love keeps us glued to the TV this summer. In B&B full of fire we look back and ahead every week. With this week: will there be a match at all this season?
Alexander van Eenennaam
Latest update:
7/30/23, 9:40 AM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Petri #visibly #annoyed #potential #match #life #story
Leave a Reply