AAt a hint from President Vladimir Putin, Russia is expected to withdraw from the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. The Duma wants to discuss this at its next meeting, the chairman of the lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Friday. This corresponds to Russia’s “national interests”. The treaty, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1996, is intended to ban nuclear tests.

According to the Vienna-based Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), which aims to establish a global control network, 178 states have so far signed and ratified the treaty. However, for it to come into force, 44 so-called nuclear-capable states must do so. Missing are, among others, the United States, China, Iran and Israel, which signed but did not ratify the treaty; others such as India and Pakistan have not even signed it.

Russia ratified the treaty in late June 2000, during Putin’s first presidency. “The situation in the world has changed,” Volodin now wrote on Telegram. “Washington and Brussels have unleashed a war against our country.” For Moscow, the war of aggression against Ukraine is a war of defense against a “collective West.”

Putin turns 71 on Saturday

Putin himself provided the reason for Volodin’s announcement in a more than three-hour-long appearance on Thursday at his annual Valdai discussion forum. The Russian missile strike against a memorial service in the village of Hrosa in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, which killed dozens of people at the same time, played no role in the Sochi event. Instead, Putin, who turns 71 this Saturday, repeatedly accused the West of “colonial thinking.” “Russia is calmly moving towards achieving its goals,” he said of the war. It became clear how Putin is relying on the fact that the West will soon no longer be able or willing to help Kiev. Without financial help from the West, “everything would come to a standstill in a week” in Ukraine; without military support, the country “only has a week to live until there is no more ammunition,” Putin said.







Sergei Karaganov provided the introduction to the nuclear issue. Last summer, the Moscow political scientist praised atomic bombs as “God’s weapon” that would have brought the world “three quarters of a century of relative peace” through the fear of Armageddon. The West has now lost its fear of them, wrote Karaganov; Russia must bring them back and force the West to “catharsis”. The response to a “warning strike” will not be bad, because given Russia’s nuclear arsenal, no American president is prepared to sacrifice Boston for the Polish city of Poznan (Posen), as Karaganov’s example goes. This was seen as an attempt to influence Putin. Now Karaganov was given the opportunity by the moderator of the Valdai round – Fyodor Lukyanov, the editor-in-chief of the magazine “Russia in Global Affairs”, which published the article and of which Karaganov heads the editorial board – to ask Putin directly whether Russia has its “policy” on the use of nuclear weapons should “change”.

There was already talk of “successful tests” in 2018

According to the Kremlin Comment, the answer was an honorific: “I am aware of your position, I have read some documents, your articles, memoranda,” Putin said. “And I understand your feelings.” Putin then recited the military doctrine, which calls for the use of nuclear weapons in response to a first strike or in the event that the “existence” of the state is threatened by conventional weapons. “Everything can be changed, I just don’t see the need to,” Putin said of the doctrine. Unlike Karaganov, the president continues to assume that Russia’s nuclear deterrent is effective: “The potential enemy” knows “about our possibilities.”