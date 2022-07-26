The rival of Petr Yan in the UFC Sean O’Malley admitted that he felt ill at a press conference

American mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Sean O’Malley admitted that he felt bad during the press conference of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The athlete spoke about this on his YouTube-channel.

The 27-year-old American admitted that he had hot flashes while talking to reporters. “I almost lost my mind there. I was terribly scared,” he said.

O’Malley participated in the promotion of the UFC 280 tournament, where Russian Peter Yan will become his opponent. The organization of their duel became known on July 20.

Yang hasn’t fought since April. At UFC 273, he failed to regain the UFC title against Aljamain Sterling. The American won by decision.