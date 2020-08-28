American mixed style fighter (MMA) Aljamein Sterling announced a plan for a fight with Russian Petr Yan. The athlete spoke out on the Michael Bisping Podcast in Youtube…

According to Sterling, he will try to move the opponent to the ground, as he is very good in standing and is confident in clinching, but the advantage in the fight is not on his side. The American also noted Ian’s dangerous elbow strikes, but expressed the hope that he would be able to catch the opponent and break through with his knee. The fighter called speed his main advantage over the Russian.

On August 24, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) head Dane White named Sterling Ian’s next opponent. When and where the battle will take place, the functionary did not specify.

On July 13, Sterling reacted to Ian’s victory over Brazilian Jose Aldo for the Bantamweight Championship with a porn meme. In response, the Russian said that Sterling should plead with him for a fight.

On July 12, on Fighting Island, Yang defeated Alda by TKO in the fifth round. Now the Russian has 15 victories and one defeat in mixed martial arts. At the same time, the fighter knows no defeat in the UFC, having demonstrated a series of seven victories in a row. Sterling had 22 fights. Of these, 19 ended in victory, three in defeat.