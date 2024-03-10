Petr Yang defeated Song Yadong and broke a streak of three straight losses in the UFC

Russian mixed-style fighter (MMA) Petr Yan defeated the Chinese Song Yadong in a fight at the UFC 299 tournament. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The fight took place on the night of Sunday, March 10, in Miami and lasted all three rounds. The judges unanimously gave preference to the Russian.

Yan broke a streak of three losses in a row in the UFC. Between April 2022 and March 2023, he lost to Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

Yan now has 17 wins in 22 MMA fights. He also suffered five defeats. The 31-year-old Russian is a former UFC bantamweight champion.