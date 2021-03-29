Billionaire Petr Kellner, the richest man in the Czech Republic, has died in a helicopter crash in Alaska. The event, as revealed by the public broadcaster Radiozurnal and has published The New York Times, it has occurred near the Knik Glacier, about 50 miles east of Anchorage, Alaska.

There were six people in the helicopter, all with the same outcome except one, and they were there for heliskiing practice. Among the passengers were three guests and two guides from the local Tordrillo Mountain Lodge (which organizes heliskiing trips in the interior of Alaska) with the pilot, as reported by the company. According to a spokesperson for the AP agency, both Kellner and another deceased Czech citizen were “loyal and frequent guests” at the shelter.

According to state agents, they were alerted to a delayed Airbus / Eurocopter AS350B3 helicopter and possible debris from the crash near Knik Glacier on Saturday night. Volunteers from the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group and members of the Alaska Army National Guard came to the rescue, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Kellner, among the 100 richest in the world

A list of victims released by the Alaska Department of Public Safety has revealed that one of the deceased was insurance mogul Petr Kellner, 56. According to Forbes, His net worth is estimated to be $ 17.5 billion, ranking 68th in the overall ranking.

Kellner started in the early 1990s selling office supplies. Later, he started an investment fund to buy a majority stake in the largest Czech insurer during its privatization.. Its other assets include a stake in the listed telecommunications firm O2 Czech Republic, PPF Bank, stakes in commercial goods, the media group CME with the NOVA television network, the financial Home Credit or the Sazka betting office.

Leaves four children. In addition to his business activities he also developed activities in the field of education, such as the Open Gate school in Prague.

What is known about the accident

Along with Kellner, are among the late Gregory Harms (52-year-old Colorado resident), Benjamin Larochaix (50-year-old resident of the Czech Republic), Sean McManamy (38-year-old resident of Girdwood, Alaska) and Zachary Russell (33-year-old Anchorage, Alaska resident, pilot).

The identity of the only survivor is unknown, who according to local authorities remains in serious but stable condition and is receiving medical attention at an Anchorage-area hospital. Rescuers found him at the scene of the accident and transported the individual to be treated as soon as possible.