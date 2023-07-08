Table for the municipal and regional elections on May 28, at the Nuestra Señora del Buen Consejo school, in Madrid. samuel sanchez

The call for general elections just one day after the regional and local elections were held has not given the 303 Zone Electoral Boards a break. They arrive to them and there the allegations are resolved to excuse themselves from participating in a polling station as president, member or substitute. And everything indicates that there will be many more now than for May 28. Although there are no statistics available that specify this increase, the majority of the dozen boards consulted by this newspaper attest to it. Their joint objective is to ensure that all 60,340 tables can be set up at eight in the morning of 23J. And for that they need to designate 543,060 Spaniards (nine per table) and to look for other candidates for the increasing cases in which the first designated justifies -duly- that that Sunday he will not be able to sit for 10 hours behind an urn. Among the main reasons for getting rid of the obligation, those related to vacations rose and those of being away from their habitual residence fell, a frequent pretext among students who live away from their parents’ house during the course and who now, in the summer, return with your families.

The Electoral Board of Palma processes the excuses of the capital of the Balearic Islands and 16 other municipalities. He has received “many allegations” more than for municipal ones, says an official who asks not to publish his name. If for 28M there were about 1,500, for 23J they have already received 700 only in the first days and when there are still two weeks left for the elections. To replace those who are excused, it will be necessary to look for new candidates, and that forces resorting to new draws based on the electoral census, which the city councils deal with. “Nobody expected that there would be elections and there are many cases of trips booked with an earlier date,” the official said by phone. However, he explains that it is not the same, when it comes to finding a member of the table who is not free from being one, large and small populations: “In the cities there are many people who are not going to be there on the day of the elections. In the villages, on the other hand, there are people now who have returned after the end of the course and they can, ”she explains.

Not showing up that day without a formally accepted excuse may carry penalties. The JEZ of Palma has reviewed the minutes of constitution of the tables of May 28 and has made a list of the 52 elected people who did not attend without having an excuse for being absent. The board has referred the list to the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate these cases, because not attending without an official waiver can lead to imprisonment of three months to a year or a fine of 6 to 24 months. From Palma, which covers a census only of residents that amounts to 416,553 people, they insist that those designated can receive notifications “even just three or four days” before the elections, if by then the names of the nine have not been closed. members of his board, and point out that it is common for them to receive sick certificates, to be excused, even up to just “a few hours before” election day.

A postman gives the president of a polling station the vote by mail during the 28-M in San José de Lorca (Murcia). Marcial Guillen (EFE)

In the meetings of larger cities, such as Seville or Zaragoza, they accuse an avalanche of excuses the first days. In the Andalusian capital, which includes, in addition to the city, 45 towns and a resident census of 978,313 people, they estimate that increase at around 20% compared to other elections. In the main city of Aragon they also received a considerable volume in the first days, and they estimate the increase in the number of requests at around 50% (their census of residents is 614,360 people and 87 municipalities). In Murcia, they have noticed “a slight increase” compared to May, but “not disproportionate”, says the secretary of the JEZ, Ana Iborra. To manage the petitions they have the same staff as in the previous elections: five members of the Board, 10 officials and the secretary. In the case of the Junta de Barcelona, ​​one of those that covers the most census (1,338,439 people), data has only been provided for these elections, without comparing them with the previous ones: 2,430 petitions have been submitted so far (2,188, from Barcelona capital), and 1,428 have been accepted (1,305, from Barcelona).

The rise is also noticeable in L’Hospitalet (Barcelona, ​​with 2,106,689 resident voters) —although slightly there— or Gijón (with 243,861 resident voters). In the JEZ of the largest town in Asturias they have already managed 700 excuses, with all kinds of reasons, but above all for contracted vacations and illness. The City Council has held more raffles to have substitutes available who can replace the casualties, something that, however, is common in any election. In Elche (Alicante), the increase is barely 5% compared to the municipal ones, says the secretary of the board, who omits his name, but around 15% compared to the 2019 elections. Celebrate or no new draws, explains the official, it will depend on the acceptance of the allegations of about three or four people for every nine of those designated for a table. The Alicante city council has a staff of 20 people for a census of 252,650 resident voters.

Excuses “just in case”

The discordant note between the boards consulted is provided by Santander. The lawyer María Rosa Martínez Lopez, from the JEZ of the Cantabrian capital, points out that they do not notice a particular increase, but the scare was taken away in the municipal elections, held before the end of the academic year. “There was an incredible volume, especially of students who reside outside of Cantabria: in Madrid and Salamanca,” she details. Now they are facing all kinds of hits, including from those who argue that they bought tickets for music concerts before May 29. Martínez specifies that in the Santander board they are being “very restrictive” with the excuses that come from some of the 253,629 resident voters in their area. “There is no awareness of the duty to be members of the electoral board and excuses are presented that are deniable, but just in case…”, she laments.

In the province of Cádiz (1.25 million inhabitants) the efforts move from normality to exceptionality. Of the eight area electoral boards consulted, two (Arcos de la Frontera and Chiclana) recognize an exceptional situation, another two (San Fernando and Algeciras) speak of a situation of relative normality, one has refused to provide data (San Roque). and in three more it has not been possible to contact the entities. However, for now in the Provincial Electoral Board they assure that the zone boards have not reported that they have had to take extraordinary measures, such as repeating the draws again. The Chiclana board (which encompasses half a million inhabitants) assures that it has already begun to receive “more excuses than normal.” The same situation is reflected from Arcos (which includes up to 19 towns in the Sierra de Cádiz). “Only in one day we have received up to 21 excuses from Barbate alone and a total of up to 40. The normal thing is that there are about 20 a day,” they say from Chiclana. . inform Jesus A. Cañas.

The increase in requests is not, therefore, exclusive to cities. A Estrada (Pontevedra) is the headquarters of one of the small JEZs: it only manages 48 polling stations, that is, 432 polling station members, but they have received “a considerable increase” in dispensation requests, says the secretary, Demetrio Mato. “This Thursday we solved the first batch, around 65 ″, he specifies. In his area, “as it is a rural area, there are not many because of the reserved vacations, only a couple of people.” “Here people return more than move [fuera]. The bulk of the requests are for the care of dependent people, ”he explains.

The law reserves an appeal for if, despite efforts, at eight in the morning on Sunday the 23rd there are not enough people to set up a table: The Zone Electoral Board has the power to elect any of the citizens who have come to vote as president or member. The early riser can be president by surprise.

Half a million people called to come to the table The July 23 elections require the appointment of 181,020 incumbents and 362,040 substitutes. Nine people must be elected for each table: a president, two members and two substitutes for each of them, adults, under 70 years of age and who can read and write. The obligation to attend is remunerated: the members of the tables receive a diet of 70 euros and have the right to have their employer reduce their working hours by five hours on post-electoral Monday, July 24. The 303 zone electoral boards are distributed as follows by autonomous communities: Andalucía (59), Aragón (14), Asturias (12), Baleares (5), Canarias (14), Cantabria (6), Castilla-La Mancha (25) , Castilla y León (39), Catalonia (31), Extremadura (18), Galicia (27), Madrid (6), Murcia (7), Navarra (5), Basque Country (10), La Rioja (3), Valencian Community (20), plus one in Ceuta and another in Melilla. They are called to the polls, according to the National Institute of Statistics, 37,466,432 voters; 35,141,122 reside in Spain and 2,325,310 abroad. Of these, 1,639,179 are voting for the first time in a general election because they turned 18 after the elections on November 10, 2019.

