Highlights: Hearing in the Supreme Court on agricultural law today

The top court sought the answer from the central government on this matter

The next hearing of the case will be after four weeks

Explain that many opposition party ruled states, including Congress ruled states, are opposing the agriculture law of the center.

new Delhi

The Supreme Court has sought answers from the Center on petitions challenging the legality of recently enacted agricultural laws. These bills are constantly opposed by the Congress leadership in Punjab. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde had earlier refused to hear this PIL, stating that since the laws have been issued, there is no point in hearing them. The bench then sought reply from the Center on another PIL filed by Chhattisgarh Kisan Congress leader Rakesh Vaishnav.

The Chief Justice told Attorney General KK Venugopal, “Instead of replying to them in different High Courts, you should file the answer in this court.” The AG agreed to this suggestion and now further hearing of the case will take place after 4 weeks.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice had earlier told ML Sharma, counsel for the petitioners, “The law has passed, so there is no reason to take action.” The petition filed through advocate Fauzia Shakeel states, ‘This bill is going to encourage corporatisation of agriculture in the country. Whereas farming is the lifeline of poor farmers. The Act is primarily about compromising the interest of farmers and leaving them at the mercy of sponsors rather than resolving their disputes.