Currently the fans of PlayStation They consider that there is a game that was not valued as much as it should be, and that is days gone, development of Bend Studio that did not reach the sales that sony I expected. After hearing nothing of a sequel, fans started collecting signatures to show their interest, and it seems like a major new milestone has almost been reached.

In the petition that is still valid on the page of Change.org, It can be seen that by now you are almost at the 200,000 signatures, which would be confirming how much a second part is being sought. Although with these numbers sony maybe I wouldn’t be so interested, after all they are looking to sell millions and not just thousands of copies.

This is what it says in the petition description:

There are millions of people who want Sony PlayStation to approve Days Gone 2. I want all fans to sign this petition. They can’t just pull the plug on such an amazing game that ended with a cliffhanger.

For those who haven’t tried it yet days goneThis is its synopsis:

Days Gone is a title developed by Bend Studio and distributed by Sony exclusively for PlayStation 4. It focuses on the story of Deacon St. John, a thug biker who learns to survive at the end of the world.

Remember that the game is available in ps4.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I also find the game quite fun, not GOTY at all, but it came in a year that we had to wait a long time for Death Stranding to be released. Anyway, Bend Studio is busy right now, so we’ll have to wait.