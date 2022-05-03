It is not surprising that currently the actress Amber Heard has earned the contempt of many people, since at this time he is in a legal battle against Johnny Depp. Who not long ago sued her for defamation of her, because in previous years she accused him of having attacked her, statements that are not entirely true.

For the same reason, both the followers of Depp Like the general public, they have tried to expose the actress in networks, thus trying not to consider her for future projects in the cinema and TV. That prompted people to create a petition to have Mera’s role removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomwhich at this time has already reached 3.3 million signatures.

Said petition mentions the following legend related to the case Heard, Depp:

Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This needs to be recognized and steps taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry.

It is worth mentioning that after the initial scandal, Depp was fired from major franchises like fantastic animals Y Pirates of the Caribbean. Since the companies did not want any kind of relationship with the actor. However, they did not give him any kind of benefit of the doubt, something that was granted almost immediately to Amber Heard.

The movie of Aquaman 2 is scheduled to premiere on March 17, 2023.

editor’s note: With this signed petition, it is evident all the rancor that is held against the actress, which was generated by false statements and somewhat confusing clues. However, the film is likely to go ahead. This is because the filming is well advanced, it would be lost money for Warner Bros. Pictures.

