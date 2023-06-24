Xbox has not yet confirmed if The Elder Scrolls VI It will be exclusive to the console. Xbox Series X|S and will not be available in PS5But that’s the expectation. There are a couple of reasons why fans of PlayStation hope that the next game of Bethesda Game Studios after Starfield I arrived at PS5or potentially to PS6 depending on when it is released. However, there are even more reasons to hope that it will be a console exclusive. Xbox. To this end, some PlayStation fans have started a petition to make sure this doesn’t happen.

What is the argument of the petition that was published in change.org? Well, the petition evokes skyrim, the last mainline installment in the series, which was available on multiple platforms. Of course, many of the millions of people who played skyrim they did it in ps3 and then in ps4. In other words, the petition appears to suggest that Microsoft you have a responsibility to satisfy these fans.

“As a fan of the series of elder scrollsI am indignant. Microsoft is doing what The Elder Scrolls VI be exclusive of Xbox and pc after the acquisition of the company Bethesda… before you say anything, I know that The Elder Scrolls III was exclusive of Xbox and pcand I’ll argue the fact that the series is more popular now than it was back then, largely due to the fact that the game was in Xbox and PlayStation“, says the petition. “Fans of the series and casual fans who just played skyrim they should boycott this game until they reverse their decision. Do the series of The Elder Scrolls for everyone and not just for 50% of the players. Thanks for your support”.

The petition was launched this week and initially got off to a very slow start. However, it is starting to gain momentum. As of this writing, it is approaching 1,500 signatures.

“We are in an economic crisis… we cannot afford to buy consoles just to play a game. Also, it would be ridiculous to limit it to one platform… more platforms means more people buying the game,” adds a comment on the petition from someone who signed it.

Of course, this petition is unlikely to have any impact on the final decision you make. Microsoft. It is also worth noting that this request may not be made in good faith. The console wars are raging again, and this could just be fans of Xbox having fun at the expense of fans of PlayStation.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Microsoft must be evaluating whether to announce any Bethesda games on cross-platform to suit the FTC, it’s the only hope PlayStation gamers have to play anything they want from Bethesda. What I don’t understand is why the scandal when everyone has been doing this for years. Square Enix and Sony made final fantasy and Street Fighter V exclusive to PlayStation and no one said anything even though Square Enix isn’t even part of Sony studios.