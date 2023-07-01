The undersigned asks Lula “not to hand over the Ministry of Health to Centrão”

One petition on the Change.org platform asks the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) “do not hand over the Ministry of Health to Centrão” and keep the body under the command of minister Nísia Trindade. By 7:20 am this Saturday (1st.Jul.2023), 75,760 people had already signed.

“The recent epidemic has shown the risk that the population runs when heading the Ministry of Health is in the wrong hands”, wrote the author of the petition, adding that the management of Nísia Trindade demonstrated “in a few months, its competence and commitment to the most needy”.

The petition was started on June 12, when talks began so that parties such as PP and União Brasil assume the Ministries of Health and Tourism. The subject gained momentum with the public fry what Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) has been suffering from low support in Congress. Nísia went appointed to the post by the minister.

The PP, the party of the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lirais the most interested in taking over the Ministry of Health, according to the Power360.

“In the name of governance, the health of the Brazilian people cannot be handed over to politicians who seek, above all, their own interests”, reads the petition.

