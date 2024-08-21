Petition, which reflects popular opinion and has no legal validity, accuses the minister of abuse of power through informal use of the TSE

An online petition calling for the impeachment of STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes reached 1 million signatures at around 9:48 am this Wednesday (Aug 21, 2024).

The petition was created last Friday (16th August), after a report by S.Paulo Newspaper publish messages suggesting that the judge had informally used the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to support investigations against Bolsonaro supporters in the Supreme Court.

The petition, available on the platform Change.orgwas initiated by a profile identified as “Public Petition”. Anyone can sign up, just enter your first name, last name and email address. The platform does not perform any type of data verification, so a person can sign up with several different email addresses.

Petitions like these serve to express popular opinion and put pressure on organizations or government agencies. Petitions created online are not legally valid, as they do not offer secure means of verification.

In the description, Moraes is accused of abuse of power, in addition to ordering the production of illegal evidence and decisions motivated by revenge, which, according to the signatories, violates the law and the Constitution. They ask that the Federal Senate prosecute and judge the minister for these alleged crimes of responsibility.

The petition is based on articles of the Federal Constitution and on law no. 1,079 of 1950which defines the crimes of responsibility, arguing that Moraes’ actions are unconstitutional and justify his impeachment. The document is addressed to the president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

“This is the greatest attack on democracy ever witnessed by the Brazilian people, in which a Minister of the STF illegally uses the state apparatus to persecute targets predetermined by him”the petition states.

At the moment, the STF minister has accumulated 23 of the 59 impeachment requests registered in the court, becoming the member with the most requests. Here is the list with all.

Read the accusations in the petition below:

production of illegal evidence – the minister allegedly requested the production of evidence and reports unofficially by his assistants, including magistrates and experts, to justify judicial decisions. This evidence, according to the petition, was used to take measures such as blocking social networks, imposing fines, and canceling passports;

the minister allegedly requested the production of evidence and reports unofficially by his assistants, including magistrates and experts, to justify judicial decisions. This evidence, according to the petition, was used to take measures such as blocking social networks, imposing fines, and canceling passports; acting outside legal limits – Moraes is accused of ignoring due process, acting without being prompted by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and issuing prejudgments on cases that had not yet been tried. The document states that he acted as if he were the victim himself in some cases, constituting a biased stance that is incompatible with the role of a judge;

Moraes is accused of ignoring due process, acting without being prompted by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and issuing prejudgments on cases that had not yet been tried. The document states that he acted as if he were the victim himself in some cases, constituting a biased stance that is incompatible with the role of a judge; political persecution – The petition alleges that the minister used his position to politically persecute people linked to former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The minister’s actions are seen as an attempt to censor and restrict freedom of expression, in addition to implementing a “selective censorship”;

The petition alleges that the minister used his position to politically persecute people linked to former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The minister’s actions are seen as an attempt to censor and restrict freedom of expression, in addition to implementing a “selective censorship”; implications for democracy – The document states that Moraes’ actions represent a serious attack on democracy, putting at risk the impartiality and legality of judicial and electoral procedures. The lack of transparency and the use of informal channels to conduct investigations are highlighted as dangerous precedents for the concentration of power in the hands of a single person;

The petition was shared on social media by the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG).

OPPOSITION WANTS IMPEACHMENT AND CPI

Senators opposed to the government intend to collect signatures from civil society to support the investigation and pressure Pacheco to give in. But even Bolsonaro’s allies say that opening the inquiry would depend on many factors.

“The impeachment procedure is complex and depends on the approval of the president of the house and a large number of senators”he said Marcos Pontes (PL-SP), former minister of Bolsonaro.

The senator stated, however, that he was “it is important to ascertain all information and facts that support or not any procedural action”.

“It is essential to set an example, as this practice has not been very common in recent important legal proceedings in the country,” declared.

MORAES X TSE CASE

Impeachment of STF minister

The impeachment procedure for a Supreme Court justice is similar to that used for presidents of the Republic. This would be an unprecedented situation, as no Supreme Court justice has ever been removed from office.

One of the differences is who initiates the process. In the case of presidents, the request must be accepted by the leader of the Chamber of Deputies. For ministers of the Supreme Court, it must be accepted by whoever is in charge of the Senate. Today, the senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

The law (full – PDF – 198 kB) that regulates the impeachment process is from 1950. The text indicates 5 hypotheses for a STF minister to be removed from office. They are:

to change, in any way, except by way of appeal, the decision or vote already given in a Court session;

to pass judgment when, by law, he is suspected in the case;

engage in political-party activity;

be patently negligent (act negligently) in the performance of the duties of the office;

behave in a manner incompatible with the honor, dignity and decorum of their functions.

If the President of the Senate accepts the request, the impeachment process begins.”Once the complaint has been received by the Senate board, it will be read during the proceedings of the following session and forwarded to a special committee, elected to give its opinion on the matter.”, says the law.

This committee must meet within 48 hours and elect a president and rapporteur. An opinion must be produced within 10 days.on whether or not the complaint should be considered subject to deliberation”.

If the House considers the complaint to be admissible, the accused will:

be suspended from exercising his functions until the final sentence;

be subject to criminal prosecution;

lose, until the final sentence, 1/3 of the salary, which will be paid to him in the event of acquittal.

After all this procedure, the Senate plenary meets for the impeachment trial. The proceedings will be read and then those present will hear witnesses in the case.

“The accuser and the accused, or their attorneys, may cross-examine the witnesses, challenge them without interrupting them, and request that they be confronted. Any senator may request that any questions he deems necessary be asked.”, says the law.

There is an oral debate and then the vote itself, which will be nominal. Senators must answer “Yes” or “no” to the following question: “Did the accused commit the crime he is charged with and should he be sentenced to the loss of his position?”.

If the affirmative answer receives at least 2/3 of the votes of the senators present, there will be a new consultation with the plenary regarding the period during which the convicted person should be disqualified from exercising any public office. This period cannot exceed 5 years.