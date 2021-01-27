At the initiative of Humanity, elected officials, trade unionists and intellectuals call on the President of the Republic so that the builder of Social Security and Minister of Labor at the Liberation, Ambroise Croizat, enter the Pantheon.

One hundred and twenty years ago, on January 28, 1901, Ambroise Croizat was born. France owes him one of its finest collective creations: Social Security. He was the linchpin and the main builder, as Minister of Labor at the end of World War II, in accordance with the program of the National Council of the Resistance. Since then, generations of citizens have had the chance to benefit from exceptional social security coverage. We must measure the civilizing work of Ambroise Croizat for what it is: a fundamental, revolutionary step in the search for a better life which has always animated humanity.

Ambroise Croizat’s goal was to break the anxiety of the next day, illness or accident at work. His will, his vision, was not to make retirement the antechamber of death, but rather a new stage in life. Our country owes this communist militant the generalization of pensions, works councils, occupational medicine, recognition of occupational diseases, prenatal bonus … As a member of the Popular Front, in 1936, he had already taken part considerable in the introduction of paid holidays, collective agreements and the forty-hour week.

All French people today benefit from a vital card, the key to which they are so often treated according to their needs, without distinction of their means, thanks to the socialization of the wealth created. Certainly, many blows have been struck at Social Security and the Labor Code since Croizat is no longer. Of course, social security is above all a collective work, as Croizat, a trade unionist at the CGT, pointed out. But who can say that this statesman did not play the leading role, as minister, in bringing to France one of his most beautiful reforms? Who can say that this achievement does not constitute an essential pillar of our Social Republic?

Social security is part of the living heritage of all French people. A heritage that is neither to museum nor to varnish, but to maintain and develop more and more, while respecting its initial philosophy, as a common good, as shown by the Covid-19 crisis. The 19th century was marked in our country by the access of all to education. The 20th century will undoubtedly remember, with hindsight, the foundation of the public health system created by Croizat as one of its greatest achievements.

All claim it today, even if not all are worthy of it. Still, Ambroise Croizat is definitely worthy of the Pantheon, which would honor itself to welcome him, with his wife Denise, as his family wishes.