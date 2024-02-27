Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Former international star Emmanuel Botti, a broadcaster for the Monte Carlo Sport Network, expressed his deep concern for Paris Saint-Germain, after it played a very difficult 1-1 draw at home with Rennes Stadium in the “23rd round” of the French League “Ligue 1.”

Speaking on the “Routine on Fire” program, he said that the current Saint-Germain team is the weakest since the Qatari owners bought the club in 2011.

Despite the large points difference that separates Saint-Germain from its closest competitor in the local league (11 points), and its victory in the first leg of the round of 16 of the European Champions League 2-0 over Spanish Real Sociedad, Buti, who won the 1998 World Cup with the “Roosters” team, does not feel… He was reassured about the team, and said: This is not the team we wait for every year, and the French League is not a measure of level, and the Champions League is the most important, and my personal belief is that this is the team that represents Saint-Germain the least on the European scene, since the beginning of the era of the Qatari owners, acknowledging that the competition this season is in “Champions” may allow Saint-Germain to go far in this tournament.

Botti said: There are major European clubs whose level has declined a lot this season, such as Bayern Munich, which is going through a real crisis at the present time. He added: The result of Saint-Germain's victory in the first leg of the round of 16 against Real Sociedad may be deceptive and not reassuring, given the team's performance in the group stage, as Saint-Germain clinched the qualification ticket with great difficulty, and miraculously escaped in the last round of this round, after achieving two victories, Two draws and two defeats.

Botti said: Whatever the case, and in light of the result of Rennes' last match in the local league, things seem not at all reassuring, before the team travels to Spain to face Real Sociedad in the return match next Tuesday.