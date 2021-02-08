Search engines, both for concepts and video, barely show a part of the truth in their results. For political, economic or social reasons, companies filter an important part of the content. One of the few exceptions in the video category is Petey Vid.

In an age of diversity, Petey Vid’s efforts to offer an alternative video search to Google, it begins to show its fruits.

This privacy-focused search engine reached new heights, as this week, it achieved index more than 530 million clips with its powerful search algorithm.

In the current climate of prohibition, they indicate from the company of the cute kitten, political and other censorship, demonetization and removal of platforms, users simply deserve more options to find the videos they want.

Petey Vid is positioned as an alternative to Google search

The great advantage of this “indie” search engine is to allow users to search without problems on more than 70 video platforms, including YouTube and its competitors.

As new media continue to emerge, such as Rumble and Odysee, Petey Vid offers unique, independent media content that cannot be found through traditional search engines.

As a curiosity, this system has the ability to find videos that have been removed from YouTube using the Wayback Machine, a long-running digital archive from the world wide web.

In addition, it allows polling in so-called “legacy media”, a term used to describe older media programs such as RealPlayer, QuickTime, and Windows Media.

“We are pleased to provide users with a crucial search tool to navigate and find the videos they want, regardless of their source, with the added benefit of searching safely and privately,” says CTO and founder Craig J. Stadler.

With an accent on privacy

That emphasis on privacy and diversity is particularly important in an age where they continue to prevail. Censorship accusations against big tech companies.

Petey Vid presents unbiased search results in a privacy-focused environment by do not save IP addresses or search histories and by not using cookies that invade privacy.

Rather than focus on selling user data, Petey Vid uses outlets like Patreon, donations in exchange for Petey products, Amazon / eBay affiliate programs, and other sources of income (such as a monetized YouTube channel that reviews sites and products from technology).

Users will be able to filter by duration and age, and will even be able to toggle between list view and grid view. If users use the DuckDuckGo search engine, they will be able to use the Petey Vid search engine through its corresponding access.

