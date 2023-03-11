On suspicion of collaborating with the Russian special services in Estonia, the leader of the social movement Koos / Together Aivo Peterson and Dmitry Rotts were detained for 48 hours. The reasons for the arrest may be political in nature, as Oleg Ivanov, co-founder of the movement, spoke about in an interview with Izvestia on Friday, March 10.

“Tonight, before the meeting at the Electoral Committee, Aivo Peterson was arrested. The Estonian security service took him away. Let me remind you that he visited the Donbass in Russia. The first of the Estonian politicians. After that, there were elections, we got a lot of votes,” he said.

Ivanov expressed the opinion that detention could also act as an element of intimidation.

It is reported that when crossing the border of Ivangorod and Narva, Aivo was interrogated by the Estonian special services for more than eight hours, to which he gave an answer, after which he was let in and indicated that he did not violate the laws of Estonia. However, Peterson was detained five days later.

Ivanov noted that he had no idea what third detainee, allegedly a Russian citizen with a residence permit, was in question.

The arrest of Peterson and two other people became known earlier that day. If an Estonian court finds them guilty of conducting activities against the interests of the republic, they could face up to six years in prison.