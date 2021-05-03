A resident of St. Petersburg discovered a needle inside a popular brand of candy. On Monday, May 3, the TV channel reports. REN TV…

It is clarified that the woman bought sweets for her child. The foreign object was found when a toddler broke a chocolate bar in half.

The Petersburg woman explained that she had purchased the candy in a store on Zina Portnova Street.

“The child broke the candy in front of me and asked what it was. The needle looks like a sewing one, but I’m afraid to touch it and didn’t take it out of the candy, ”she said.

The woman called the store’s hotline and told about the find. The call center promised to consider the complaint and inform the manufacturer of sweets about it.

On April 16, it was reported about an investigative check into the poisoning of a seven-year-old girl with candy, which she took in kindergarten. Doctors diagnosed the child with acute methadone poisoning.