The facade has periodically fallen from a house in St. Petersburg, where two policemen were injured when the stucco molding collapsed. A resident of the building on Mytninskaya on Wednesday, December 15, told Izvestia about this.

“The chimneys were lined with bricks, and these bricks fell down. One of them even fell on my car and damaged the roof. The stucco molding from the facade periodically falls, this year it fell. The place was fenced off only with ribbons, we do not expect any repairs in the near future, ”she said.

The incident became known earlier that day. The incident, tentatively, is connected with the breakthrough of the construction protective mesh from the bay window, located on the second floor of building 46/8 on 4th Sovetskaya. As a result, the plaster layer collapsed. At the same time, according to the management of ZhKS No. 3, which is in charge of the management of the house, the building was considered to approach the time of major repairs.

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in St. Petersburg confirmed that the police were injured as a result of the collapse of the facade of a house on Mytninskaya Street. Information about the incident will be passed on to the investigating authorities of the Investigative Committee of Russia.