The authorities of St. Petersburg are planning to hold the last two matches of the European Football Championship – 2021 with a 50% occupancy rate. This was announced by the vice-governor of the city Boris Piotrovsky on Tuesday, June 22.

“In accordance with the agreements with UEFA and the recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor, all matches of Euro 2020 in St. Petersburg are held with 50 percent occupancy of the stadium. The city signed guarantees, and currently the declared figure is preserved, “Piotrovsky said in an interview with TASS…

He noted that so far no other information has been received from Rospotrebnadzor, and also expressed the hope that the figure will not change and will remain at the current level.

Earlier in June, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said that St. Petersburg may refuse to host the remaining matches of Euro 2020 due to the worsening epidemic situation. NSN…

However, the city government is not going to cancel the games. The authorities noted that St. Petersburg is continuing to prepare for the Euro 2020 group stage match between the national teams of Poland and Sweden on June 23 at the Gazprom Arena, as well as for one of the tournament’s quarterfinals scheduled for July 2.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian national football team issued a statement after leaving Euro 2020. The Russians lost to the Danish team (1: 4) in the final match and finished fourth in the group.

The press service of the national team noted that two defeats were not included in the team’s plans, although the rivals were really from the top category, and the coaching staff has no complaints about the players in terms of dedication. RT…