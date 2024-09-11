Forecaster Kolesov: New Wave of Warming Expected in St. Petersburg

A new wave of warming is expected in St. Petersburg — by the end of the week, air temperatures could reach record levels. This was warned by weather forecaster Alexander Kolesov, transmits “Wash 78”.

“Since Friday, it has been a very warm period again with daytime temperatures of plus 25-26 degrees Celsius, and there will be more records. But today, September 11, when our region was covered by clouds and it got a little colder during the day, the temperature decided to resist and presented another surprise,” the meteorologist said.

Kolesov noted that the night of September 11 was the warmest in St. Petersburg in the entire history of observations. Thermometer readings did not fall below 17.5 degrees Celsius. The previous record was set in 2019, when night temperatures reached 17 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, Moscow residents were promised August weather on the weekend of September 14 and 15. However, from Monday, the warmth will begin to leave the capital region, forecasters predicted.