On January 3, the St. Petersburg police reported new details of a horse attack on people on Palace Square.

The driver was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The woman has already been arrested. The search for the man who tried to saddle the animal harnessed to the carriage continues.

The police note that the horses turned out to be unbroken and were not intended for riding.

On January 2, three people, including two children, were injured by frightened horses. It is specified that an unknown man decided to ride a horse harnessed to a pleasure carriage. The animal dropped the rider, after which the horses ran into the crowd.

Eyewitnesses called an ambulance and the police, the circumstances of the incident are being investigated. There are no details about the condition of the victims.

An investigation has begun.