In St. Petersburg, additional restrictions were introduced on the sale of alcohol for the period of the European Football Championship. This Friday, May 21, reported on the official website city ​​administration.

“Governor Alexander Beglov signed the law“ On additional restrictions on the retail sale of alcoholic beverages in St. Petersburg during the European Football Championship, ”the statement says.

The administration indicated that selling alcoholic beverages in glass containers in areas near the fan zone on Konyushennaya Square, Yubileiny Sports Complex and Palace Square will be prohibited from June 11 to July 11, 2021.

Also, alcohol will not be sold on the days of matches and the day before them at the stadium “St. Petersburg” and the adjacent territory.

On May 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a security decree in connection with the UEFA European Football Championship in St. Petersburg.

The championship will be held from June 11 to July 11 in 12 European cities, including St. Petersburg. The organizers did not change the official name of the tournament – Euro 2020. In the group stage, the Russian national team will meet with the teams of Belgium, Finland and Denmark.