St. Petersburg for the first time bypassed Moscow in the number of new cases of coronavirus infection detected per day. This is evidenced by the data of the Operational Center for Infection Control and Monitoring, published on the website stopokoronavirus.rf…

So, over the past day in St. Petersburg, 3657 new infections were found, while in Moscow – 3591. Previously, the capital has always been the leader among other Russian regions in terms of the daily increase in infections.

Earlier it was reported that from January 3 to January 4, 23 351 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia. It was noted that 21,154 people recovered in a day, 482 died.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,260,138 infections have been identified in Russia. Over the entire period, 2,640,036 people recovered, 58,988 patients died.