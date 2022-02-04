In St. Petersburg, law enforcement officers detained a suspect in the theft of donations from a house church consecrated in honor of the Inexhaustible Chalice Icon of the Mother of God. This was announced on Friday, February 4, by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Irina Volk. crosses, rings and other donations from parishioners. Preliminarily, the damage amounted to about five million rubles, Wolf specified.

She added that a criminal case was initiated on the fact of the theft on the grounds of a crime under the second part of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The search for the suspect ended after 17 hours.

“Near the shopping complex on Vladimirsky Prospekt, a local resident, repeatedly convicted of similar unlawful acts, was detained on suspicion of committing this daring crime,” the statement reads. messageThe police seized the stolen goods, the issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the detainee is currently being decided, the Ministry of Internal Affairs concluded.

In December, in the capital’s Novogireevo district, in an Orthodox church, three unknown people stole donations. Later, on suspicion of a crime, previously convicted visitors from the Volga region were detained, but it was not possible to quickly find another accomplice.

As Volk reported, the defendants may be involved in similar crimes in the Moscow region.