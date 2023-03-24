Elena Salman, Chief Inspector of the Department of Clearance and Control of the Baltic Post of the North-Western Customs Administration, was arrested in a bribery case. This decision was made by the Pushkinsky District Court of St. Petersburg on March 24.

It passes under paragraph “a” part 5 of Art. 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Receiving a bribe”) and will remain in custody until May 22.

According to investigators, between September 2017 and October 2022, Salman, together with her colleagues, received more than 150,000 rubles in bribes in exchange for a promise to speed up the clearance of goods according to declarations. The funds were transferred to a bank card through the daughter of the accused.

A similar measure was taken against the head of the department, Alexander Martynov, who, according to Izvestia, was detained at the same time as Salman on March 23. The investigation believes that he received more than 290 thousand rubles from the players of the foreign economic market in the period from early February to mid-March of this year. A case was initiated against him, part 5 of Art. 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Receiving a bribe”).

He does not admit guilt. Martynov and his lawyer objected, petitioned for a lighter measure of restraint, pointing out that the materials presented lack evidence of the validity of the charges. However, according to a court decision, he will remain in custody until May 22.

