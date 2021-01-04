Over the past 24 hours, 23 351 new cases of COVID-19 in 84 regions have been detected in Russia. This was announced on Monday, January 4, at the headquarters for combating coronavirus infection.

The largest number of new cases of COVID-19 detected per day in St. Petersburg – 3657

Moscow, where the most cases of coronavirus were previously usually detected, came in second place – 3591 cases. This is at least 8 October.

Over the past day, 482 deaths were recorded in Russia, 21,154 people fully recovered.

As follows from the calculations TASS, the prevalence rate of coronavirus infection in Russia on Monday dropped to 0.92. This is the minimum since June 28.

On the eve of the infectious disease doctor Evgeny Timakov said that the peak incidence of coronavirus in Russia has not yet been passed. In his opinion, the epidemiological situation may improve in the country in February. In Moscow, as the infectious disease specialist emphasized, this will happen a little earlier – at the end of January.

In December, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, reported that the situation with the spread of coronavirus in Russia was stabilizing. The department emphasized that if the population continues to adhere to the restrictive recommendations, the stabilization of the epidemiological process will take hold. In case of violation of epidemiological measures, a “rollback to the previous values” is possible.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.