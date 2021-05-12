For the first time in 58 years, a new record for heat was broken in St. Petersburg – the air warmed up to 26.7 degrees. This was announced by the chief forecaster of St. Petersburg Alexander Kolesov, reports Regnum.

“But the air warming up continues, and the final maximum will be understood later,” the forecaster said.

According to him, the temperature indicators of 1963 may still be exceeded.

Earlier, the head of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, warned that abnormal heat is expected throughout the country this week. The specialist explained this weather as an anticyclone over European Russia and the transfer of warm air masses to other regions.