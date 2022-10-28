In Russia, the number of mortgage loans increased by 10% in September compared to August. The volume of lending increased by 10%. This is evidenced by the data of the United Credit Bureau.

Moscow took the first place in the top three leading cities in terms of mortgage volumes in September. The indicator amounted to 9.19 thousand loans for 67.64 billion rubles. In second place is the Moscow region (7.34 thousand loans for 42.37 billion). St. Petersburg closes the top three, its indicator amounted to 5.25 thousand loans for 31.24 billion rubles.

At the same time, the largest mortgages were recorded in Moscow and St. Petersburg – 7.36 million rubles and 5.96 million rubles, respectively, notes 78.ru.

In total, 126,000 mortgage loans were issued in September for a total of 468.92 billion rubles. The average mortgage amount for the third consecutive month is 3.7 million rubles.

Earlier, on October 19, VSN Realty said that the total volume of housing sold in September 2022 in Moscow amounted to 5.3 thousand lots, or 255.3 thousand square meters. m (total revenue – 77.4 billion rubles). Compared to August, the volume of transactions in the primary market increased by 22% in “lots” and by 17% in “meters”.