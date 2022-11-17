Most of the letters to Santa Claus in Veliky Ustyug come from Moscow and the Moscow region, St. Petersburg, the Sverdlovsk region and the Krasnodar Territory. About this on Thursday, November 17, writes TASS with reference to the estate of Santa Claus.

In total, more than 4 million letters have been received in Veliky Ustyug since the opening of the wizard’s mail.

In 2021, Santa Claus received 238,000 letters. From January to November 2022 – 92 thousand.

As clarifies 78.ru, most often messages are sent by children. They congratulate Santa Claus on the New Year and invite him to visit. About a third of the letters come from adults. Women most often ask for a voucher to the sea, a new apartment and a stable job. Men talk about salary increases, promotions and a new car. Pensioners write about financial assistance and send complaints against officials.

Earlier, on November 14, it was reported that an Amur tigress settled in the Santa Claus Zoo. Prior to this, the animal was kept by a private person in Krasnodar. Investigators seized the tigress and handed it over to veterinarians. The tigress will live next to the polar bears.